Khelo India youth games 2021 | Day 2 Highlights – Haryana surpassed Maharashtra in medal tally

- Advertisement -

Khelo India Youth Games Day 2 Highlights | Haryana surpassed Maharashtra in the medal tally with a total of 16 golds, 8 silvers, and 16 bronzes during the Fourth Edition of the Khelo India Youth Games on Monday. Haryana is now leading the medal race while Maharashtra is right behind with a total of 37 medals and Manipur placed at number three. 27 teams so far have opened their account in the medal table.

Going by today's medal🏅Tally, #Haryana is rocking the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 by firmly sitting at Top 🤩#Maharashtra is good to go at the 2nd place followed by #Manipur at the 3rd place💯 Give a shout out to the top States🥳#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak pic.twitter.com/Yj8cg7CAmd — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 6, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Haryana’s Journey to the top

Wrestlers and shooters help Haryana top the medal tally, a couple of crucial gold in weightlifting and one each in shooting, yoga, cycling, and gatka manifest dominance in KIYG.

Kabaddi

-- Advertisement --

At Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Haryana men’s kabaddi troops strode into the final with a 54-23 win over Maharashtra. Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 30-22 and will clash with Harayana in the finals.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Thang-Ta Phunaba Anishub

In the Thang-Ta Phunaba Anishuba event, Radhika From Delhi bags a gold medal in the girls’ category. In the 52kg category of the same event, Manipur’s Konjengbam Chanu clinched gold.

Weightlifting

In the boy’s 61 kg event, weightlifter T Madhavan from Tamil Nadu bagged yellow metal while in the girl’s 59 kg Bhawna of Haryana won the gold.

Wrestling

Ravinder from Haryana claimed the gold medal in the 60 Kg category while Narender (Haryana) grabbed the title in the 71 kg category in the boys freestyle wrestling. Greco Roman 55 kg event, Suraj of Haryana bags gold.

Yoga

In the yogasana artistic group event, Haryana won the team gold medal. Haryana leading the list in the Gatka single soti team event. Punjab claimed the gold in the farri soti team event.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]