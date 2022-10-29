Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament Phase 2: Akanksha Vyavhare sets new NR

- Advertisement -

Weightlifter Akanksha Vyavhare has set new national records in all categories of the Youth Girls’ 40kg category (Snatch – 60kg, C&J – 71kg, Total – 131kg) on Friday, in the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament in Noida. Other gold medal winners of Day 1 were R. Bhavani (Youth), K.V. L. Pavani Kumari (Junior), and Komal Kohar (Senior).

NEW NATIONAL RECORDS🏋️#TOPScheme athlete Akanksha Vyavhare has created new NRs in all categories of the Youth Girls' 40kg category! Snatch – 60kg

C&J – 71kg

Total – 131kg This is achieved in the ongoing #KheloIndia Women's #Weightlifting tournament in Noida! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5K3B4PiH1j — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 28, 2022

Day 2 updates of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament

Meanwhile, Panchami Sonowal (Youth), Gyansehwari Yadav (Junior), and Sakshi Mhaske (Senior) clinched the gold medals at the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament (Phase 2) – Day 2 – in 49kg category on Saturday. Soumya Dalvi (Youth), Preetii (Junior), and Sneha Soren (Senior) bagged the silver medals in the same category while Himanshee (Youth), Th. Sanju Devi (Junior) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (Senior) won the bronze.

Result update of the ongoing Day 2 at the #KheloIndia Women's Weightlifting Tournament (Phase 2) 🔥 Congratulations to all the medalists from the 49kg Weight Category👏 pic.twitter.com/2OZrRFE7bg — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 29, 2022

Day 1 medal winners of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament

Here are the results from an action-packed Day 1 of the #KheloIndia Women's Weightlifting Tournament (Phase 2) 🔥 Congratulations to all the medal winners 👏 pic.twitter.com/clbRa2zmMx — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 28, 2022

Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu has also wished the budding weightlifters competing in Phase 2 of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament. The star Olympian was seen delivering the words of inspiration in a video posted by the Sports Authority of India. Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in Phase 1 of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament but won’t be participating in Phase 2.

Olympic 🥈 Medalist @mirabai_chanu wishes all the very best to the weightlifters competing in Phase 2 of #KheloIndia Women's Weightlifting Tournament 😍 Words of inspiration from 🇮🇳's champion athlete and 🥇 medalist from phase 1 of the competition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2AmkgrvbXP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2022

