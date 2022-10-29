Saturday, October 29, 2022
HomeNewsKhelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament Phase 2: Akanksha Vyavhare sets new NR

Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament Phase 2: Akanksha Vyavhare sets new NR

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Akanksha Vyavhare sets new national records in Khelo India Women's Weightlifting Tournament
Image Source: Khelo India
- Advertisement -

Weightlifter Akanksha Vyavhare has set new national records in all categories of the Youth Girls’ 40kg category (Snatch – 60kg, C&J – 71kg, Total – 131kg) on Friday, in the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament in Noida. Other gold medal winners of Day 1 were R. Bhavani (Youth), K.V. L. Pavani Kumari (Junior), and Komal Kohar (Senior).

Day 2 updates of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament

Meanwhile, Panchami Sonowal (Youth), Gyansehwari Yadav (Junior), and Sakshi Mhaske (Senior) clinched the gold medals at the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament (Phase 2) – Day 2 –  in 49kg category on Saturday. Soumya Dalvi (Youth), Preetii (Junior), and Sneha Soren (Senior) bagged the silver medals in the same category while Himanshee (Youth), Th. Sanju Devi (Junior) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (Senior) won the bronze.

-- Advertisement --

Day 1 medal winners of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament

-- Advertisement --

Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu has also wished the budding weightlifters competing in Phase 2 of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament. The star Olympian was seen delivering the words of inspiration in a video posted by the Sports Authority of India. Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in Phase 1 of Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament but won’t be participating in Phase 2.

Read more | Khelo India releases sporting disciplines’ list and their host cities

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleHow Babar Azam got trolled for old tweet, misspelled Zimbabwe – Check here

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Khelo India University Games KreedOn

Govt. launches Khelo India University Games, announces venue & dates

News
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 KreedOn

Khelo India 2020 Preview: Schedule, Time Table, Where to watch, History

News
KKhelo India 2020 KreedOn

Khelo India 2020 Update: Mah cement top spot, Assam shine on...

News
aspiring athletes kreedon|aspiring athletes kreedon

Aspiring Athletes Vikas and Arpit – Fighting Hardships to winning Medals

Athletes