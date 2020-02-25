Khelo India University Games 2020 Day 3 Update: Madras Uni. dominate Basketball

Highlights

With the two golds, the University of Madras not only opened their account but also move into the top ten in the medal tally.



Jain University remains on the top after dominating Swimming on the day 2 of the games held at Kalinga Institute of Technology.



The Day 4 will see participants fighting it out in Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Hockey, Swimming and Tennis.



The University of Madras struck Gold in both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball event at the Khelo India University Games on Monday. With the two golds, the University of Madras not only opened their account but also move into the top ten in the medal tally.

Day 3️⃣ bid a cheerful 🥳 goodbye to Volleyball, Basketball⛹️ and fencing🤺 with an energetic finale! The winners were awarded🥇🥈🥉 with love. ❤️

Swimming 🏊🏼‍♀ dives, tennis shots🏓, badminton buzz🏸 also took our breath away! 😵 Here's a glance at the #HighlightsOfTheDay. pic.twitter.com/pWRZBv9vDH — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 25, 2020

The University of Mysore girls team took the gold in Volleyball, while Haryana’s Kurukshetra University won the Men’s competition. Volleyball, Fencing and Basketball came to a close on Monday.

After the fencing squad of Guru Nanak Dev University dominated the Day 2, their Epee Fencing team of Nekpreet Singh, Udaivir Singh, Shubham and Rajan Prashar won another gold. In the Foil fencing event, Panjab University’s Kusum, Kajal, Chhavi Kohli and Simran got better of Sardar Patel University, Gujarat to win the gold.

🎉Make some noise for the top winners of Day 3️⃣❕@gndu_amritsar is stealing the show. But Panjab University and Jain University, Karnataka are not very far behind. Will they turn the tables on Day 4? #MedalTally #PoweredByIndianOil #KIUG2020#KIUGOdisha2020 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/kj5fNbXKGe — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 24, 2020

Damini Gowda of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, bagged the gold medal in the 200 m backstroke event; and helped them move into the top ten in the medal tally.

Jain University remains on the top after dominating Swimming on the day 2 of the games held at Kalinga Institute of Technology. Panjab University bagged the gold medal in the 4×100 m freestyle as they remain in the third place with 5 gold medals.

Pune and Savitirbai Phule University dominates swimming

Savitribai Phule Pune University won many medals on the last day of swimming. Aarya Rajguru won the gold at the 50 m butterfly; Prasad Kandul won the bronze medal in the men’s 200 m backstrokes; Mihir Ambre won the gold and Shwejal Mankar won the silver in the Men’s 50 m breaststroke.

Sadhvi Dhuri from Pune University won the silver in the 50 m butterfly, while University of Pune’s twin sisters Aarti and Jyothi Patel won the gold and bronze medal in the 50 m breaststroke.

Bengaluru’s Riddhi Bohra won the silver to give Christ University its first medal of the event. Maharashtra University of Health Sciences’ Shaunak Prasad won the Gold in the men’s 1,500 m freestyle.

The Day 4 will see participants fighting it out in Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Hockey, Swimming and Tennis.