Khelo India University Games 2020 Day 1 Update: Swimmers, Fencers shine

Highlights

Bengaluru’s Jain University won four gold medals in swimming to top the medal tally in the first edition of Khelo India University Games on Sunday.



Amritsars Guru Nanak Dev University also stole the show by winning three golds in Fencing.



Bengaluru’s Jain University took home four gold medals in swimming to top the medal tally in the first edition of Khelo India University Games here on Sunday.

The fencing squad of Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) also stole the spotlight by claiming three gold medals, helping their alma mater claim the second spot. Cluster University’s (Jammu) fencer Riya Bakshi, however, won the first gold medal on offer.

Jain University’s SV Nikitha impressed everyone by winning the women’s 400m freestyle gold before helping her 4x200m freestyle relay team win another yellow metal with a fine victory over Delhi University and the University of Mumbai. SP Likith (men’s 200m breaststroke) and Siva Sridhar (men’s 400m freestyle) then finished at the top of the podium to complete Jain University’s golden quartet.

Elsewhere in the fencing arena, Riya demonstrated substantial grit to zoom past Kajal of Panjab University, Chandigarh. She soaked in the pressure to claim a 15-11 win.

Also Read | Fencing Debuts at the Khelo India Games

The women’s Epee and men’s Foil finals were equally tense contests as well, with Dr. BR Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Tushar Raosaheb Aheer rallying to beat Guru Nanak Dev University’s Tariq Hussain. In fact, the former also went on to help his team win another gold later in the day.

The women’s Epee bout witnessed Guru Nanak Dev University’s Jyotika Dutta script a close victory over Linthoi Haobam of Manipur University. The close battle between the two ended after Linthoi cashed on a sharp chance to move close to victory. However, Jyotika kept her cool and managed to pull off successive touches to win the gold.

Also Read | Khelo India University Games gets off to a glamorous start

However, it was not a happy ending for Muskan Kirar, the top-ranked women’s compound archer, at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences. Being in top form throughout Saturday’s ranking round as well as in Sunday’s first two rounds, she looked well-poised to clinch the quarterfinal against Kritika Sharma of the University of Rajasthan. However, she missed an arrow and had to bow out for 136-144.

Kritika Sharma went on to defeat Babita Kumari of Ranchi University 144-140 in the semis. She will fight for the top honours against Raginee Marko in Tuesday’s final.