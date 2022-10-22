Khelo India releases sporting disciplines’ list and their host cities – Check Now

Saturday, October 22, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Image Source: Khelo India
Khelo India releases the list of sports and their respective host cities for the 2022-23 Khelo India Youth Games on Friday. The official Twitter handle of Khelo India posted a detailed list of all the sports along with their host cities.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022-23 will be hosted by Madhya Pradesh and will be played across eight cities – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandla and Balaghat. The fifth edition is set to commence from Jan 31 and will conclude on February 11.

Meanwhile, the first ever Khelo India Women’s Judo National League was declared open on the evening of Thursday. The Women’s Judo National League commenced on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. The official Twitter handle posted an update from the IG Stadium on Friday of the ongoing sports event. The tweet reads,

And it begins!! Glimpses from the morning Action of the #KheloIndia Women’s Judo National League being held at IG Stadium.”

Previous articleTop 9 Best Cycling Sunglasses | Improve Your Vision & Enjoy The Ride

