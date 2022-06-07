Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Khelo India LIVE UPDATES DAY 3 – Unnati Hooda & Darshan Pujari grabbed the yellow metal in badminton singles

By Aditya Mishra
Khelo India Live Updates - KreedOn
Union Minist Anurag Thakur Arrives At Khelo India

Honorable Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur visited the Panchkula stadium to witness the ongoing action at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games.

Khelo India youth 2021 – Tale of twin sisters

The twin sisters from Aurangabad, Maharashtra clinched medals in gymnastics at the Khelo India youth games 2021. Siddhi Hattekar won silver in the Vault event while her sister Riddhi Hattekar clinched bronze in the all-around event. The Hattekar twins were cheered inside the podium.

  • In women’s gymnastics, “all-around” comprises four events (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor)
  • For men’s gymnastics, it includes six events (vault, parallel bars, pommel horse, horizontal bar, floor, and rings)

Badminton

Young sensation and renowned shufflers Unnati Hooda (Haryana) and Darshan Pujari (Maharashtra) bagged gold in women’s and men’s badminton singles respectively at SBI Khelo India youth 2021 on day 3.

Rising badminton star, Unnati Hooda has achieved this feat by defeating junior world ranking number one player Tasnima Mir and in men’s, Darshan Pujari beat Ritvik Sanjeevi to pinpoint the top position.

In Women’s badminton singles, Tasnim Mir from Gujarat and Devika Sihag from Haryana won silver and bronze respectively. While in Men’s badminton singles, Ritvik Sanjeevi from Tamil Nadu and Saneeth D.S clinched silver and bronze.

 

