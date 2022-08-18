Thursday, August 18, 2022
Khelo India jr women’s swimming challenge | See India’s young swimmers in action from Aug 20

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Khelo India jr women's swimming challenge series to begin on Aug 20 across 5 zones- KreedOn
Image Source- DD News
Phase 1 of the Khelo India junior women’s swimming challenge series is going to kickstart on August 20-21 across five Zonal locations in India. For the first time, a Swimming Zonal Competition of this enormity is being organized for the Junior (U-18) and Youth (U-15) categories for girls.

Around 850 swimmers will engage in multiple events. The young swimmers will be seen in action in events such as 100 m and 200 m in Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly, and Individual Medley.

Khelo India jr women’s swimming challenge series- Venues

The five Zones are New Delhi, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bangalore (Karnataka), Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh), and Kolkata (West Bengal).

  • New Delhi- SAI Dr. SPM Swimming Pool Complex
  • Bangalore- Ray Center, Wilson Garden
  • Kolkata- SAI Swimming Pool
  • Hoshangabad – Narmada Taran Pushkar
  • Ahmedabad – Saavy Swaraj Sports Club

For the conduct of this series by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), the Sports Ministry, under the Khelo India scheme, has authorized an amount of Rs 1.02 Crore. Out of the total money endorsed, Rs 36 Lakh will be given as Prize Money to the top 5 participants in every event across all the zones.

Nidhi Singh
