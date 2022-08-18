Khelo India jr women’s swimming challenge | See India’s young swimmers in action from Aug 20

- Advertisement -

Phase 1 of the Khelo India junior women’s swimming challenge series is going to kickstart on August 20-21 across five Zonal locations in India. For the first time, a Swimming Zonal Competition of this enormity is being organized for the Junior (U-18) and Youth (U-15) categories for girls.

Around 850 swimmers will engage in multiple events. The young swimmers will be seen in action in events such as 100 m and 200 m in Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly, and Individual Medley.

#KheloIndia Junior Women's Swimming 🏊‍♀️ Challenge Series Phase 1 is scheduled to be held across 5 Zones in India 🇮🇳 Stay tuned & don't miss the #Swimming action in Delhi and other venues across the country on 20th- 21st August#IndianSports pic.twitter.com/Amjls6Bk0W — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2022

Khelo India jr women’s swimming challenge series- Venues

-- Advertisement --

The five Zones are New Delhi, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bangalore (Karnataka), Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh), and Kolkata (West Bengal).

New Delhi- SAI Dr. SPM Swimming Pool Complex

Bangalore- Ray Center, Wilson Garden

Kolkata- SAI Swimming Pool

Hoshangabad – Narmada Taran Pushkar

Ahmedabad – Saavy Swaraj Sports Club

For the conduct of this series by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), the Sports Ministry, under the Khelo India scheme, has authorized an amount of Rs 1.02 Crore. Out of the total money endorsed, Rs 36 Lakh will be given as Prize Money to the top 5 participants in every event across all the zones.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --