Khelo India 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 6

In Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Haryana is still leading in the medal tally. The day 6th is thriving with action-packed games.
In the Girls’ 10m air rifle final, Ramita from Haryana won gold against Devanshi. She bagged the yellow metal in the last shot at SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.
Ramita shakes hand with Devanshi after winning the gold with the last shot in a dramatic fashion at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021
Girls' 10m air rifle final
🥇156.4 – Ramita #Haryana
🥈156.3 – Devanshi #Rajasthan#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak@dsya_haryana @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/dXgeA3w1i7
Weightlifting
Bihar won its first gold in KIYG, Bhola Singh bagged gold in Weightlifting in Men’s 102 kg category.
Bhola Singh from #Bihar wins Gold 🥇 in #Weightlifting Men's 102 Kg category at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 🏋️♂️#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak@ddsportschannel @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/FGuz84x4DD
Boxing: Fearsome Haryana
Women category: Haryana bagged gold in the Girls’ boxing match while Chandigarh settled for silver.
Girls #Boxing match between #Haryana (Red) and #Chandigarh (Blue)🥊#Haryana wins the Match💯🤩👏#KheloIndia #KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak @ddsportschannel @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/5oC3D7BsJU
Men’s category: Haryana takes the gold home, and Mizoram clinched silver at KIYG2021.
Boys #Boxing match between #Haryana and #Mizoram🥊#Haryana takes the Gold🥇 Home👏💯#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak #KheloIndia
@doordarshansports @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/tM9PCDXkfC
Athletics
Arjun Waskale (274) from Madhya Pradesh outpoured Gagan Singh from Haryana and clocked 8:37.62 in Men’s 3000m at Khelo India Youth on Thursday.
Earlier, he had won the 1500m on Tuesday.
In the Women’s 3000m Supriti Kachap (Jharkhand) convincingly won gold in the KIYG2021. She clocked 9:46.14 and made a new National Junior record, breaking Seema’s mark of 9:50.54 set in 2017.
#MadhyaPradesh's Arjun Waskale (274) surges past Gagan Singh (#Haryana) to complete his distance double by winning the #KIYG2021 Men's 3000m in 8:37.62 on Thursday
He had won the 1500m on Tuesday#KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak
@doordarshansports @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/NnrZV0zoid
Supriti Kachap (#Jharkhand) was a comfortable winner of the #KIYG2021 Women's 3000m on Thursday.
She clocked a new #NationalJunior record time of 9:46.14, breaking Seema's mark of 9:50.54 set in 2017#KIYG2021 #KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak
@doordarshansports @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/YUCRqbLhUj
Maharashtra’s dominance
In 200m Girls Final at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021. Sudeshna (Maharashtra) and Avantika Narale (Maharashtra) clinched gold and silver respectively. Haryana Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated the medalists.
Glimpses from the felicitation ceremony of 200m Girls Final event by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana Shri @mlkhattar
Many congratulations to all the medalists 🏅👏💯#KIYG2021 #KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak@ddsportschannel @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/IpCOtQZrDs
Aryan Jagdish Kadam (302) from Maharashtra in Men’s 200m clocked 21.82 seconds at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.
#Maharashtra's Aryan Jagdish Kadam (302) wins the #KIYG2021 Men's 200m in a time of 21.82 seconds at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak@ddsportschannel @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/giJvoyWHso
Lawn Tennis
Gujarat won against Tripura by 6-1, 6-0 in Men’s Quarter Finals (Tennis) at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.
#Gujarat beats #Tripura 6-1, 6-0 in Men's Quarter Finals at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 #KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @dsya_haryana @PIBAhmedabad @PIBChandigarh @TheOfficialSBI @pnbindia @Dream11 @ddsportschannel @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/bemNSc8j9O
