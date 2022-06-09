Khelo India 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 6

- Advertisement -

In Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Haryana is still leading in the medal tally. The day 6th is thriving with action-packed games.

In the Girls’ 10m air rifle final, Ramita from Haryana won gold against Devanshi. She bagged the yellow metal in the last shot at SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Ramita shakes hand with Devanshi after winning the gold with the last shot in a dramatic fashion at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 Girls' 10m air rifle final

🥇156.4 – Ramita #Haryana

🥈156.3 – Devanshi #Rajasthan#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak@dsya_haryana @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/dXgeA3w1i7 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 9, 2022

Weightlifting

Bihar won its first gold in KIYG, Bhola Singh bagged gold in Weightlifting in Men’s 102 kg category.

Boxing: Fearsome Haryana

Women category: Haryana bagged gold in the Girls’ boxing match while Chandigarh settled for silver.

Men’s category: Haryana takes the gold home, and Mizoram clinched silver at KIYG2021.

Athletics

Arjun Waskale (274) from Madhya Pradesh outpoured Gagan Singh from Haryana and clocked 8:37.62 in Men’s 3000m at Khelo India Youth on Thursday.

Earlier, he had won the 1500m on Tuesday.

In the Women’s 3000m Supriti Kachap (Jharkhand) convincingly won gold in the KIYG2021. She clocked 9:46.14 and made a new National Junior record, breaking Seema’s mark of 9:50.54 set in 2017.

#MadhyaPradesh's Arjun Waskale (274) surges past Gagan Singh (#Haryana) to complete his distance double by winning the #KIYG2021 Men's 3000m in 8:37.62 on Thursday He had won the 1500m on Tuesday#KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak

@doordarshansports @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/NnrZV0zoid — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 9, 2022

Maharashtra’s dominance

In 200m Girls Final at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021. Sudeshna (Maharashtra) and Avantika Narale (Maharashtra) clinched gold and silver respectively. Haryana Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated the medalists.

Glimpses from the felicitation ceremony of 200m Girls Final event by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana Shri @mlkhattar Many congratulations to all the medalists 🏅👏💯#KIYG2021 #KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak@ddsportschannel @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/IpCOtQZrDs — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 9, 2022

Aryan Jagdish Kadam (302) from Maharashtra in Men’s 200m clocked 21.82 seconds at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Lawn Tennis

Gujarat won against Tripura by 6-1, 6-0 in Men’s Quarter Finals (Tennis) at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

