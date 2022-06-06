Monday, June 6, 2022
Khelo India youth games 2022 | Day 1 Highlights: Kajol Sargar bags 1st gold for Maharashtra

By Nidhi Singh
Khelo India Youth Games 2022 - KreedOn
Image Source: m.rediff.com
Weightlifter Kajol Sargar won a gold medal at the Khelo India youth games which began on Sunday. Hailing from a poor family, 16-year-old lifted 113 kg (50kg in snatch+63 kg in clean and jerk) in the women’s 40 kg category and commenced Maharashtra’s campaign with a gold medal.

Maharashtra took hold of nine gold medals, maintaining the top position while Haryana stood in the second position with six gold medals. Maharashtra team clinched 3 out of 4 gold in weightlifting and three gold in yoga and one in cycling.

An indigenous sport thang ta is added for the first time in the Khelo India youth game where Manipur bags four gold and is in the third position after Maharashtra and Haryana. Team Haryana won first gold at cycling by Vrinda Yadav in the 7.5 kg Scarth race. The dominance of Haryana in the wrestling match devoured all five gold and in Greco roman 51 kg category Rohit Sharma beat Rahul.

The national record in the women’s 45 kg category was broken by Harsha Garud and emerged victorious over Uttar Pradesh Anjali Patel in the women’s 45 kg category. Sahil Jaglan effortlessly defeated Robin Preet Singh of Punjab with a score of 10-0 and clinched gold in freestyle 92 kg. Maharashtra’s Pragati Gaikwad defeated Jyoti in the 57 kg weight category.

Yet another incredible feat was achieved by L Dhanush, from Tamil Nadu who secured gold in the boys 49 kg category with an overall lift of 190 kg and a snatch record of 88 kg.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, stay tuned with KreedOn

Nidhi Singh
