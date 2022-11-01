Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNewsProud Moment! Kerala Policewoman Won 2 Gold Medals in World Arm Wrestling...

Proud Moment! Kerala Policewoman Won 2 Gold Medals in World Arm Wrestling Competition

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Proud Moment! Kerala Policewoman Won 2 Gold Medals in World Arm Wrestling Competition- KreedOn
Image Source- News18
- Advertisement -

Kerala Policewoman- Assistant Sub-Inspector Mini Raju made the nation proud by winning two gold medals at the World Arm Wrestling Competition held in Turkey.

Mini Raju stated,

“This is the first time we (India) won so many medals. Also, after 1979, I am the first one to win double gold for the country at the event,”

Raju was also the captain of the 43-member Indian contingent that participated in the world sporting event and clinched 13 medals — 3 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze- a haul which was a first for the country at the competition, according to Raju. And out of 13, 8 medals were won by arm wrestlers from Kerala.

-- Advertisement --

Mini Raju told PTI,

“Every year, India used to send a 40–45-member contingent to the competition and used to come back with one or two medals. This is the first time we won so many medals.”

Mini Raju before entering the world of arm wrestling, was a state-level athlete who took part in the 100- and 200-meter heats and long-jump events and bagged various medals.

-- Advertisement --

Raju joined the police force in 2001 and participated in many athletic events but an accident in 2008 that damaged the ligament in her leg ended her career in athletics.

She went to see an arm-wrestling competition organized by the Kerala Police Association’s Kozhikode district unit in 2018, and there she decided to participate in the event.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

She added,

“Thereafter, I participated in an open district-level arm wrestling competition where I defeated several seasoned opponents and emerged as champion and strong woman in the district,”

wrestling kreedonRead More | Quick Guide on Wrestling Rules | Basics, Scoring System, Tips

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleBCCI Announce Squads For India Tour of New Zealand & Bangladesh | Check Out Complete Indian Squads & Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
India won Sultan of Johor Cup for the 3rd Time - KreedOn

India Won Sultan of Johor Cup for the 3rd Time |...

Hockey
surender nada-pro kabaddi

Surender Nada: Tale of India’s Defending Superstar

Biographies
Murali Sreeshankar- KreedOn

Murali Sreeshankar Eyes For Olympics Medal, Gains Strength From Neeraj’s Messages-...

KreedOn Candids
Irfan Pathan younger son

Irfan Pathan spreads cuteness, shares adorable pictures of his younger son...

News