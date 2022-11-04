Friday, November 4, 2022
Good News! Kerala Govt announced basic football training to 1 lakh students across the state. 

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- News18
Ahead of the much-awaited FIFA World Cup is just weeks away (from November 20th, 2022), the Kerala government has announced basic football training to one lakh students across the state.

State Sports Minister V. Abdurahman declared that the scheme named ‘One million goals’ will be jointly conducted by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Council with help from educational institutions as well as local self-government.

Under this scheme, school students, aged between 10-12 years, will be given ten days of football training.

Abdurahman said

“Students aged between 10 and 12 years will be given football training as part of the ‘One Million Goal’ programme which will run from November 11 to 20. A total of 100 children each will be trained in 1,000 centers for 10 days,”

This campaign will be backed and assisted by former footballers (each in 14 districts) from the state who have been selected as ‘One Million Goal’ ambassadors to lead the training programme.

He also mentioned that those who excel in the training camps will continue to get professional training.

The minister also elucidated that a special scheme ‘Goal’ will be launched later under which similar training will be provided to 5 lakh children.

Read More | Sports in India: Challenges & Problems faced by Indian Sports Fraternity

