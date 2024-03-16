Kerala Blasters to Sign Noah Sadaoui for Two-Year Contract

- Advertisement -

The Kerala Blasters team is getting ready to hire Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa for two years. Noah Sadaoui, who is 30 years old, will play for the Kerala team until the ISL 2025-26 season ends.

Kerala Blasters and Noah Sadaoui agreed on a deal back in February. Noah, who is from Morocco, has scored 6 goals and helped with 3 assists this season in 17 matches. We’re not sure yet who Noah will replace in Kerala Blasters. Talks to extend Dimitrios Diamantakos’ contract aren’t making progress.

Jaushua Sotirio and Kwame Peprah are under two-year contracts but are currently injured. Sotirio will return to the Blasters camp this month to continue his recovery, along with Adrian Luna.

Noah Sadaoui, hailing from Morocco, has made four appearances for the Moroccan National Team, notably excelling in the 2020 African Nations Championship, where Morocco emerged victorious. Beginning his soccer journey in Wydad Casablanca’s youth ranks, he later moved to the USA and joined the New York Red Bulls academy.

His senior career took him through various clubs across different countries, including FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the 2022-23 season. With 24 goals and 14 assists for FC Goa, Noah continues to leave his mark on the field, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport.