KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

The 89th match of the Indian Super League features Odisha FC who will be hosting Kerala Blasters at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. These sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they faced off in Kochi. Odisha still has a slim chance of making it for the playoffs while the Blasters have sealed the 7th spot and can finish the season with 21 points in total.

Kerala Blasters defeated Bengaluru for the very first time in their history by a 2-1 margin. Ogbeche scored a 43rd-minute goal and then scored a 72nd-minute penalty which was the winning goal after Deshorn Brown had equalized. It’s the last game of what has been a disappointing season for the Blasters.

Odisha have a very slim chance of still qualifying with the odds not in their favour. A draw between Chennaiyin and Mumbai and then a final loss for Chennaiyin would shift the favours slightly towards Odisha. They will have to score at least 3 or more goals and conceded none to qualiy. It is still highly unlikely given the form Chennaiyin is in.

Date February 23, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Kalinga Stadium, Odisha Form KBFC: W D L L L ODS: W L L L W Possible playing XI Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Michael Onwu Impact Players Ogbeche, Hernandez

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: KBFC vs ODS

Goalkeeper : Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has featured in 9 games this season in which he has conceded 14 goals and has kept 1 clean sheet. The 22 year old will be our keeper for the dream11 team since he has performed better than any of the keepers from the opposing team.

Defenders : Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, C Javier, Narayan Das.

Vlatko has played 12 games in which he has made 75 clearances and 25 tackles while maintaining an average of 43 passes per game with 86% passing accuracy.

Jessel has done well playing as a full-back this season. He has featured in all 17 games so far and has registered 4 assists from a total attempts of 51 crosses. The defender averages 41 passes per game with 73% passing accuracy. He has also registered 73 clearances, 26 tackles and 20 interceptions this season.

Narayan Das is one of the finest full-backs in India. He has played 17 matches in which he has made 89 clearances, 39 tackles and 28 interceptions while maintaining an average of 37 passes per game.

Carlos Delgado has registered a total of 103 clearances, 32 tackles and 13 interceptions. He averages 40 passes per game with 87% passing accuracy.

Midfielders : Xisco Hernandez, Martin Guedes, Halicharan Nazary, Sergio Cidoncha

Xisco Hernandez has played every game for Odisha this season. In 17 matches he has scored 5 goals and registered 2 assists from a total of 26 shots and 29 crosses. He has further contributed in 53 tackles and averages 35 passes per game.

Guedes has also featured in every game for Odisha in which he has 2 goals and 2 assists from 22 shots and 19 crosses. He averages 27 passes per game with a 73% passing success rate.

Halicharan Nazary and Sergio Cidoncha have contributed to a total of 5 assists and 2 goals. Sergio averages 44 passses per game while Halicharan averages 23 passes per game. Together they have done well whenever they have started the game and can be crucial against Odisha.

Forwards : Bartholomew Ogbeche, Michael Onwu

Ogbeche got a brace in the 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC. He has scored a total of 13 goals this season and has registered 1 assist as well. He has had a season full of ups and downs as he struggled with form and sadly the rest of his team didn’t perform well enough for them to reach anywhere close to the 4th spot.

Michael Onwu was brought in to replace Aridane Santana. He has done justice to his team since then by contributing 4 goals and 2 assists in 9 games.

My Dream11 Team

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, C Javier, Narayan Das, Xisco Hernandez, Martin Guedes, Halicharan Nazary, Sergio Cidoncha, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Michael Onwu

Dream11 Team Stats: KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020