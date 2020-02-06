Thursday, February 6, 2020
The 76th match of the Indian Super League features NorthEast United FC who will be hosting Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The last time these sides met, they played out a 1-1 draw in Kochi. Can we expect something entertaining from tonight’s fixture? Let’s find out…

Kerala Blasters FC

The blasters showed great courage in their previous game against Chennaiyin. They suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of their neighbours. However, the positive thing for Kerala was their skippers’ hattrick. Currently, in 8th spot, they are on 14 points, and a win will take them one point above Jamshedpur to move in the 7th place. 

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast were at one point in contention for the top spot in the league. A midseason crisis which dried up their goals, a season-ending injury to their star player Asamoah Gyan were all the reasons that NorthEast fell down in the tables.

A win for NorthEast will see them on equal points with their Thursday night’ rivals. They will have to play the remaining few games to dig out as far out as they can and try for a mid-table finish. 

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date February 7, 2020
Time 7:30 PM
Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. 
Form Kerala Blasters – L L L W W 

NorthEast United FC – L L L L D
Possible playing XI Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC:  Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Andrew Keogh.
Impact Players B Ogbeche, R M Bouli, Jose Leudo.

My Dream11 Team 

Subhasish Roy (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Kai Heerings, Jose Leudo, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Nazary, Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Martin Chaves.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: KBFC vs NEUFC

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy

  • The former India no.1 has featured in 12 games for NorthEast in which he has conceded 16 goals and kept two clean sheets making a total of 46 saves. 

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Heerings Kai

  • 19-year-old Mohamad Rakip has featured in 15 matches for Kerala Blasters. He has registered 24 crosses, 55 clearances and 46 tackles. He also averages 35 passes per game with an accuracy of 75%.
  • Gaikwad has played 10 games in which he has an average of 44 passes per game with 80% accuracy. His defensive stats are; 58 clearances, 16 interceptions and 16 tackles. 
  • Kai Heerings is the only NEUFC defender to feature for our dream11 team since he has registered 56 clearances and averages 25 passes per game with an 83% passing accuracy. 

Midfielders: Jose Leudo, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Nazary, Jeakson Singh 

  • Jose has played a total of 11 games for NorthEast in which he has made 39 tackles, 37 clearances and 22 interceptions. Being a defensive midfielder, he has registered seven shots and averages 28 passes per game with 82% accuracy. 
  • Cidoncha has scored one goal and registered three assists for KBFC from 7 shots and 14 crosses. A midfield maestro for Kerala, Sergio also registered a total of 43 passes per game and has made 36 tackles. 
  • Jeakson is another player who has performed well in the midfield for Kerala. He has attempted five shots and two crosses and averages 36 passes per game with an 85% accuracy. The midfielder has also made a total of 55 tackles to help his team out in defensive situations. 
  • Halicharan has featured in 11 games for Kerala in which he has 1 goal and 2 assists from 6 shots and 21 crosses, 

Forwards: Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Martin Chaves

  • Messi and Ogbeche have been phenomenal for Kerala this season. The duo has a registered a total of 20 goal contributions. Ogbeche has scored 11 goals and an assist while Messi has scored 7 goals and 1 assist to his name. 
  • Martin Chaves was unlucky not to get a goal in NEUFC’s previous game. He has 2 assists to his name from 26 shots and 17 shots. 

Dream11 Team Stats: KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction 2020

Position  Player Name  Current Price  Goals  Assists 
GoalKeeper  S Roy 8.5 cr  –  – 
Defenders  M Rakip 8 cr  0
   R Gaikwad 8 cr  0
H Kai 9 cr 1 0
Midfielders  J Leudo 8.5 cr 
S Cidoncha 9.5 cr  1 1
   H Nazary 9 cr  1 2
   Jeakson Singh 8 cr  0 0
  Forwards R M Bouli 9 cr 7 1
B Ogbeche 10.5 cr 11 1
   M Chaves 8.5 cr  0 2

 

