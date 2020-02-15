KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

The 83rd match of the Indian Super League features Kerala Blasters who will host the defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Sunil Chhetri’s 55th-minute strike was the only goal that separated the two sides earlier this season.



With only a couple of games left for the Blasters, they can only hope for a mid-table finish. Currently, they are 8th in the league with 15 points and 2 wins can take them to 21 points. Their previous game was a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati.

Bengaluru qualified for the semi-finals after Mumbai lost their game against FC Goa. Bengaluru have also qualified for the next round of the AFC Cup after their 10-1 aggregate win over Bhutanese club Paro FC.

Deshorn Brown’s hattrick, Haokip’s double brace a goal from Juanan and Nili each secured their qualification on Wednesday after a 9-1 win in the 2nd round.

Date February 15, 2019 Time 7:30 PM Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Form Kerala Blasters FC: D L L L W Bengaluru FC: D W W W W Possible playing XI Kerala Blasters FC : TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, V Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, D Brown, Ashique Kuruniyan. Impact Players Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Sergio Cidoncha, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Goalkeeper : Gurpreet Singh

Of the 16 games he has played this season, Gurpreet has conceded only 9 goals apart from keeping 10 clean sheets. Add to that Kerala’s troubles in the final third and you can expect a decent game for the Bengaluru keeper.

Defenders : V Drobarov, Jessel Carnerio, Albert Serran, Juanan, Rahul Bheke

Vlatko Drobarov has fit perfectly in the central defence role for Kerala Blasters where he has now featured in 11 games. The Macedonian defender averages 41 passes per game with an 85% passing accuracy and has registered 70 clearances.

Jessel Carnerio has been phenomenal for Kerala Blasters in the left-back position. He has already registered 4 assists from total attempts of 51 crosses. Jessel also averages 41 passes per game and has made a total of 66 clearances, 26 tackles and 20 interceptions.

Juanan and Rahul Bheke have become an integral part of Bengaluru’s defence this season. The duo has contributed in 174 clearances, 52 tackles and 26 interceptions. Juanan also got on the scoresheet in Bengaluru’s 9-1 win over Paro FC. Both players have attempted a total of 16 shots of which they have scored a goal each.

Midfielders : Sergio Cidoncha, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh is a highly rated midfielder and can become one of the future stars for India. He has played 16 games this season in which he has attempted 28 shots and 38 crosses from which he has scored one goal. Singh has also contributed in 36 tackles, 12 interceptions and 12 blocks.

Erik Paartalu has made a total of 7 goal contributions this season. He has 2 goals from 15 shots and 5 assists from 9 crosses. Moreover, he averages 43 passes per game with a 77% accuracy. He has also contributed in 58 clearances, 37 tackles and 27 interceptions, making him a complete midfielder who can earn you points with his impressive performance in almost all games.

Sergio Cidoncha is a crucial midfielder for the Blasters this season. He has registered 3 assists from 17 crosses and 1 goal from 8 shots. Sergio averages 46 passes per game with 78% passing accuracy. He has also registered 37 tackles, 15 interceptions and 13 clearances and blocks each.

Forwards : Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown.

Ogbeche scored a hattrick in Kerala’s loss against Chennaiyin a couple of games ago, taking his tally to 11 for the season. Ogbeche will be hungry to get more goals for the last 2 games of the season, he has already attempted 48 shots and we can expect a few more against Bengaluru.

Deshorn has been in the Bengaluru squad only for 4 games in the ISL in which he has scored 1 goal so far. However, he got a hattrick in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup against Paro FC.

Sunil Chhetri is currently on 9 goals for the season and is still in the hunt for the golden boot. He has attempted 34 shots and has an average of 30 passes per match.

My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh (GK), V Drobarov, Jessel Carnerio, Albert Serran, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Sergio Cidoncha, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sunil Chhetri.

