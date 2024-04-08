Kazakhstan International Challenge: Anupama Upadhyaya and M. Tharun Dominate in Singles!

- Advertisement -

Anupama Upadhyaya and M Tharun emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s singles categories, respectively, at the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament held in Astana over the weekend. Anupama Upadhyaya, a former Junior World No. 1, secured the women’s title by defeating Isharani Baruah in a fiercely contested all-Indian final, with a scoreline of 21-15, 21-16, after a match lasting 41 minutes. At just 19 years old, Upadhyaya has already claimed titles at the India International Challenge 2021, Tajikistan International Series 2023, and the Polish Open in both 2022 and this year.

In the men’s final, Tharun triumphed over eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven with a score of 21-10, 21-19. This victory marked the 22-year-old Tharun’s maiden title on the senior circuit, despite being the runner-up at the national championships.

However, in mixed doubles, the pair of Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Maneesha K faced defeat in the summit clash against Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, with a scoreline of 21-9, 7-21, 12-21.

