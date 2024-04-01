Karn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey – All Details

- Advertisement -

Karn Vinod Sharma, widely recognized as Karn Sharma, is a prominent figure in Indian cricket, notably celebrated for his contributions to winning teams in three consecutive IPL seasons. Displaying versatility, Sharma excels as both a left-handed batsman and a right-arm leg-break googly bowler. His cricketing journey commenced with his first-class debut for Railways during the 2007-08 Ranji season, where he showcased his prowess with the bat by amassing 120 runs off 232 balls, embellished with 17 boundaries.

Now, let’s examine some fundamental details and significant statistics regarding Karn Sharma, providing a comprehensive overview of his background and previous performances.

Karn Sharma Details

Full Name Karn Vinod Sharma Born October 23, 1987 (Age- 36y) Birth Place Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Height 1.73 m Role Bowler Batting Style Left Handed Bowling Style Right-Arm Legbreak ODI Debut Vs. Sri Lanka, Nov 2014 T20I Debut Vs. England, Sep 2014 IPL Debut Vs. Deccan Chargers, April 2009 Test Debut Vs. Australia, Dec 2014

Karn Sharma Domestic Career

He started his first-class cricket journey during the 2007/08 Ranji season, stepping onto the field against Jammu and Kashmir at Karnail Singh Stadium. He scored a remarkable 120 runs off 232 balls, including 17 boundaries. His team, the Railways cricket team, clinched victory by an impressive innings and 88 runs.

Fast forward to July 2018, he got another notable mention, making it into the India Green squad for the 2018–19 Duleep Trophy. But that wasn’t all. During the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he proved his worth once again, emerging as the top wicket-taker for Andhra. Across eight matches, he bagged twelve dismissals.

Karn Sharma International Career

Sharma’s international debut unfolded in 2014, marking his entry into both ODI and T20I formats against Sri Lanka and England, respectively. Despite limited opportunities in ODIs, his lone T20I appearance remains noteworthy. His Test debut against Australia in December 2014 showcased his bowling prowess, where he claimed four wickets across two innings, notably dismissing the renowned batsman David Warner twice. Though his batting performance was modest, his bowling excellence left a lasting impression.

Sharma made his IPL debut in 2009 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where the team finished as the runners-up under the leadership of Anil Kumble. However, Sharma was unable to participate in that season.

Karn Sharma Career Stats

Bowling Stats FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w Tests 1 2 294 238 4 2/95 4/238 59.50 4.85 73.5 0 0 0 ODIs 2 2 114 125 0 – – – 6.57 – 0 0 0 T20Is 1 1 24 28 1 1/28 1/28 28.00 7.00 24.0 0 0 0 FC 85 131 12100 6597 238 8/38 11/140 27.71 3.27 50.8 10 13 2 List A 116 110 5584 4434 144 5/13 5/13 30.79 4.76 38.7 0 3 0 T20s 167 156 2969 3773 143 5/24 5/24 26.38 7.62 20.7 2 1 0

Batting & Fielding Stats FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St Tests 1 2 1 8 4* 8.00 28 28.57 0 0 0 0 0 0 ODIs 2 – – – – – – – – – – – 3 0 T20Is 1 – – – – – – – – – – – 0 0 FC 85 120 12 2553 120 23.63 5159 49.48 2 15 314 47 31 0 List A 116 93 18 1754 109* 23.38 1804 97.22 1 6 118 77 40 0 T20s 167 111 30 1497 67 18.48 1195 125.27 0 2 108 66 46 0

Karn Sharma in IPL

Throughout his tenure in the IPL, Karn has established himself as a consistent player, notably achieving the remarkable feat of contributing to consecutive championship victories—first with Hyderabad in 2016, followed by Mumbai in 2017. Initially recruited by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, he made an impressive debut season with 11 wickets. His prowess continued as he emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in 2014, securing 15 wickets, and maintained a respectable performance in 2015.

However, his form dipped in 2016. Subsequently, he joined Mumbai Indians for the 2017 season, where he clinched 13 wickets before being released for auction. Despite being sought after by Chennai Super Kings for his spin-bowling skills, Karn struggled to secure a regular spot in the squad. Despite his potential as a batsman, Karn couldn’t fully demonstrate his abilities throughout his IPL journey.

During the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament held in February 2022, he was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2023, he took 10 wickets in 7 matches and in 2024, RCB decided to retain him for a sum of 50 lakhs.

Karn Sharma IPL Stats

Batting & Fielding Stats

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 76 15 319 39* 14.50 276 115.58 0 0 18 14 14 0 2024 1 0 0 0 – – 0 0 0 0 0 0 2023 7 0 3 2 1.50 5 60.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 2020 5 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 2019 1 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 2018 6 1 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 3 0 2017 9 0 49 19 8.16 41 119.51 0 0 5 2 3 0 2016 5 3 36 26* 0.00 30 120.00 0 0 3 1 0 0 2015 14 3 104 32 17.33 85 122.35 0 0 3 6 4 0 2014 14 4 42 17* 10.50 29 144.82 0 0 1 3 0 0 2013 13 3 85 39* 21.25 86 98.83 0 0 6 2 4 0 2009 1 1 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0

