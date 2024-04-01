Karn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey – All Details

Table of Contents
Karn Vinod Sharma, widely recognized as Karn Sharma, is a prominent figure in Indian cricket, notably celebrated for his contributions to winning teams in three consecutive IPL seasons. Displaying versatility, Sharma excels as both a left-handed batsman and a right-arm leg-break googly bowler. His cricketing journey commenced with his first-class debut for Railways during the 2007-08 Ranji season, where he showcased his prowess with the bat by amassing 120 runs off 232 balls, embellished with 17 boundaries.
Now, let’s examine some fundamental details and significant statistics regarding Karn Sharma, providing a comprehensive overview of his background and previous performances.
Karn Sharma Details
|Full Name
|Karn Vinod Sharma
|Born
|October 23, 1987 (Age- 36y)
|Birth Place
|Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
|Height
|1.73 m
|Role
|Bowler
|Batting Style
|Left Handed
|Bowling Style
|Right-Arm Legbreak
|ODI Debut
|Vs. Sri Lanka, Nov 2014
|T20I Debut
|Vs. England, Sep 2014
|IPL Debut
|Vs. Deccan Chargers, April 2009
|Test Debut
|Vs. Australia, Dec 2014
Karn Sharma Domestic Career
He started his first-class cricket journey during the 2007/08 Ranji season, stepping onto the field against Jammu and Kashmir at Karnail Singh Stadium. He scored a remarkable 120 runs off 232 balls, including 17 boundaries. His team, the Railways cricket team, clinched victory by an impressive innings and 88 runs.
Fast forward to July 2018, he got another notable mention, making it into the India Green squad for the 2018–19 Duleep Trophy. But that wasn’t all. During the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he proved his worth once again, emerging as the top wicket-taker for Andhra. Across eight matches, he bagged twelve dismissals.
Karn Sharma International Career
Sharma’s international debut unfolded in 2014, marking his entry into both ODI and T20I formats against Sri Lanka and England, respectively. Despite limited opportunities in ODIs, his lone T20I appearance remains noteworthy. His Test debut against Australia in December 2014 showcased his bowling prowess, where he claimed four wickets across two innings, notably dismissing the renowned batsman David Warner twice. Though his batting performance was modest, his bowling excellence left a lasting impression.
Sharma made his IPL debut in 2009 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where the team finished as the runners-up under the leadership of Anil Kumble. However, Sharma was unable to participate in that season.
Karn Sharma Career Stats
- Bowling Stats
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|Tests
|1
|2
|294
|238
|4
|2/95
|4/238
|59.50
|4.85
|73.5
|0
|0
|0
|ODIs
|2
|2
|114
|125
|0
|–
|–
|–
|6.57
|–
|0
|0
|0
|T20Is
|1
|1
|24
|28
|1
|1/28
|1/28
|28.00
|7.00
|24.0
|0
|0
|0
|FC
|85
|131
|12100
|6597
|238
|8/38
|11/140
|27.71
|3.27
|50.8
|10
|13
|2
|List A
|116
|110
|5584
|4434
|144
|5/13
|5/13
|30.79
|4.76
|38.7
|0
|3
|0
|T20s
|167
|156
|2969
|3773
|143
|5/24
|5/24
|26.38
|7.62
|20.7
|2
|1
|0
- Batting & Fielding Stats
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|St
|Tests
|1
|2
|1
|8
|4*
|8.00
|28
|28.57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ODIs
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|0
|T20Is
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|0
|FC
|85
|120
|12
|2553
|120
|23.63
|5159
|49.48
|2
|15
|314
|47
|31
|0
|List A
|116
|93
|18
|1754
|109*
|23.38
|1804
|97.22
|1
|6
|118
|77
|40
|0
|T20s
|167
|111
|30
|1497
|67
|18.48
|1195
|125.27
|0
|2
|108
|66
|46
|0
Karn Sharma in IPL
Throughout his tenure in the IPL, Karn has established himself as a consistent player, notably achieving the remarkable feat of contributing to consecutive championship victories—first with Hyderabad in 2016, followed by Mumbai in 2017. Initially recruited by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, he made an impressive debut season with 11 wickets. His prowess continued as he emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in 2014, securing 15 wickets, and maintained a respectable performance in 2015.
However, his form dipped in 2016. Subsequently, he joined Mumbai Indians for the 2017 season, where he clinched 13 wickets before being released for auction. Despite being sought after by Chennai Super Kings for his spin-bowling skills, Karn struggled to secure a regular spot in the squad. Despite his potential as a batsman, Karn couldn’t fully demonstrate his abilities throughout his IPL journey.
During the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament held in February 2022, he was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2023, he took 10 wickets in 7 matches and in 2024, RCB decided to retain him for a sum of 50 lakhs.
Karn Sharma IPL Stats
- Batting & Fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|76
|15
|319
|39*
|14.50
|276
|115.58
|0
|0
|18
|14
|14
|0
|2024
|1
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2023
|7
|0
|3
|2
|1.50
|5
|60.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2018
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2017
|9
|0
|49
|19
|8.16
|41
|119.51
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2016
|5
|3
|36
|26*
|0.00
|30
|120.00
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2015
|14
|3
|104
|32
|17.33
|85
|122.35
|0
|0
|3
|6
|4
|0
|2014
|14
|4
|42
|17*
|10.50
|29
|144.82
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2013
|13
|3
|85
|39*
|21.25
|86
|98.83
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2009
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Bowling
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|75
|1363
|1857
|70
|4/16
|26.53
|8.17
|19.47
|2
|0
|2024
|1
|12
|24
|1
|1/24
|24.00
|12.00
|12.00
|0
|0
|2023
|7
|129
|223
|10
|2/19
|22.30
|10.37
|12.90
|0
|0
|2020
|5
|114
|165
|5
|2/25
|33.00
|8.68
|22.80
|0
|0
|2019
|1
|17
|33
|1
|1/33
|33.00
|11.64
|17.00
|0
|0
|2018
|6
|57
|89
|4
|2/13
|22.25
|9.36
|14.25
|0
|0
|2017
|9
|184
|214
|13
|4/16
|16.46
|6.97
|14.15
|1
|0
|2016
|5
|98
|171
|0
|0/24
|–
|10.46
|–
|0
|0
|2015
|14
|239
|332
|10
|2/12
|33.20
|8.33
|23.90
|0
|0
|2014
|14
|304
|376
|15
|4/38
|25.06
|7.42
|20.26
|1
|0
|2013
|13
|209
|230
|11
|2/19
|20.90
|6.60
|19.00
|0
|0
Karn Sharma Social Media
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain