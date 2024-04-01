Monday, April 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeAthletesKarn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey – All Details
-- Advertisement --

Karn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey – All Details

Karn Sharma: Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey - KreedOn Details
Image Source- ESPN
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
3 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Karn Vinod Sharma, widely recognized as Karn Sharma, is a prominent figure in Indian cricket, notably celebrated for his contributions to winning teams in three consecutive IPL seasons. Displaying versatility, Sharma excels as both a left-handed batsman and a right-arm leg-break googly bowler. His cricketing journey commenced with his first-class debut for Railways during the 2007-08 Ranji season, where he showcased his prowess with the bat by amassing 120 runs off 232 balls, embellished with 17 boundaries.

-- Advertisement --

Now, let’s examine some fundamental details and significant statistics regarding Karn Sharma, providing a comprehensive overview of his background and previous performances.

Karn Sharma Details

Full Name Karn Vinod Sharma
Born October 23, 1987 (Age- 36y)
Birth Place Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
Height 1.73 m
Role Bowler
Batting Style Left Handed
Bowling Style Right-Arm Legbreak
ODI Debut Vs. Sri Lanka, Nov 2014
T20I Debut Vs. England, Sep 2014
IPL Debut Vs. Deccan Chargers, April 2009
Test Debut Vs. Australia, Dec 2014

Karn Sharma Domestic Career

Karn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey - KreedOn
Image Source- TOI

He started his first-class cricket journey during the 2007/08 Ranji season, stepping onto the field against Jammu and Kashmir at Karnail Singh Stadium. He scored a remarkable 120 runs off 232 balls, including 17 boundaries. His team, the Railways cricket team, clinched victory by an impressive innings and 88 runs.

Fast forward to July 2018, he got another notable mention, making it into the India Green squad for the 2018–19 Duleep Trophy. But that wasn’t all. During the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he proved his worth once again, emerging as the top wicket-taker for Andhra. Across eight matches, he bagged twelve dismissals.

Karn Sharma International Career

Image Source- Crictoday

Sharma’s international debut unfolded in 2014, marking his entry into both ODI and T20I formats against Sri Lanka and England, respectively. Despite limited opportunities in ODIs, his lone T20I appearance remains noteworthy. His Test debut against Australia in December 2014 showcased his bowling prowess, where he claimed four wickets across two innings, notably dismissing the renowned batsman David Warner twice. Though his batting performance was modest, his bowling excellence left a lasting impression.

Sharma made his IPL debut in 2009 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where the team finished as the runners-up under the leadership of Anil Kumble. However, Sharma was unable to participate in that season.

Karn Sharma Career Stats

  • Bowling Stats
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
Tests 1 2 294 238 4 2/95 4/238 59.50 4.85 73.5 0 0 0
ODIs 2 2 114 125 0 6.57 0 0 0
T20Is 1 1 24 28 1 1/28 1/28 28.00 7.00 24.0 0 0 0
FC 85 131 12100 6597 238 8/38 11/140 27.71 3.27 50.8 10 13 2
List A 116 110 5584 4434 144 5/13 5/13 30.79 4.76 38.7 0 3 0
T20s 167 156 2969 3773 143 5/24 5/24 26.38 7.62 20.7 2 1 0
  • Batting & Fielding Stats
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St
Tests 1 2 1 8 4* 8.00 28 28.57 0 0 0 0 0 0
ODIs 2 3 0
T20Is 1 0 0
FC 85 120 12 2553 120 23.63 5159 49.48 2 15 314 47 31 0
List A 116 93 18 1754 109* 23.38 1804 97.22 1 6 118 77 40 0
T20s 167 111 30 1497 67 18.48 1195 125.27 0 2 108 66 46 0

Karn Sharma in IPL

Karn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey - KreedOn
Image Source- DNA India

Throughout his tenure in the IPL, Karn has established himself as a consistent player, notably achieving the remarkable feat of contributing to consecutive championship victories—first with Hyderabad in 2016, followed by Mumbai in 2017. Initially recruited by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, he made an impressive debut season with 11 wickets. His prowess continued as he emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in 2014, securing 15 wickets, and maintained a respectable performance in 2015.

-- Advertisement --

However, his form dipped in 2016. Subsequently, he joined Mumbai Indians for the 2017 season, where he clinched 13 wickets before being released for auction. Despite being sought after by Chennai Super Kings for his spin-bowling skills, Karn struggled to secure a regular spot in the squad. Despite his potential as a batsman, Karn couldn’t fully demonstrate his abilities throughout his IPL journey.

During the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament held in February 2022, he was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2023, he took 10 wickets in 7 matches and in 2024, RCB decided to retain him for a sum of 50 lakhs.

Karn Sharma IPL Stats

  • Batting & Fielding Stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 76 15 319 39* 14.50 276 115.58 0 0 18 14 14 0
2024 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2023 7 0 3 2 1.50 5 60.00 0 0 0 0 0 0
2020 5 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0
2019 1 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0
2018 6 1 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 3 0
2017 9 0 49 19 8.16 41 119.51 0 0 5 2 3 0
2016 5 3 36 26* 0.00 30 120.00 0 0 3 1 0 0
2015 14 3 104 32 17.33 85 122.35 0 0 3 6 4 0
2014 14 4 42 17* 10.50 29 144.82 0 0 1 3 0 0
2013 13 3 85 39* 21.25 86 98.83 0 0 6 2 4 0
2009 1 1 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0
  • Bowling
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 75 1363 1857 70 4/16 26.53 8.17 19.47 2 0
2024 1 12 24 1 1/24 24.00 12.00 12.00 0 0
2023 7 129 223 10 2/19 22.30 10.37 12.90 0 0
2020 5 114 165 5 2/25 33.00 8.68 22.80 0 0
2019 1 17 33 1 1/33 33.00 11.64 17.00 0 0
2018 6 57 89 4 2/13 22.25 9.36 14.25 0 0
2017 9 184 214 13 4/16 16.46 6.97 14.15 1 0
2016 5 98 171 0 0/24 10.46 0 0
2015 14 239 332 10 2/12 33.20 8.33 23.90 0 0
2014 14 304 376 15 4/38 25.06 7.42 20.26 1 0
2013 13 209 230 11 2/19 20.90 6.60 19.00 0 0

Karn Sharma Social Media

  • Instagram

Best running shoes - KreedOnRead More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
‘Didn’t realize we lost the game’ – Sakshi Dhoni’s Hilarious Take on MS Dhoni’s Knock Steals Center Stage
Next article
Power of Ashtanga Yoga: Origins, Practice, and Global Impact

RELATED ARTICLES

Hockey

Hardik Singh, Salima Tete Reign Supreme at Hockey India Annual Awards

Saiman Das -
Hardik Singh and Salima Tete, key midfielders of the national teams, were recognized at the Hockey India Annual Awards...
News

Bopanna-Ebden Serve Up Victory: Reclaim World No. 1 Doubles Ranking!

Saiman Das -
Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna has once again etched his name in history, solidifying his position as the oldest...
News

‘Doping at lower level is beyond our control’: Stated AFI President Adille Sumariwalla

Saiman Das -
Doping has long been a prevalent issue within Indian sports, particularly in the realm of athletics where numerous athletes...
Cricket Predictions

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 1st April 2024, at Wankhede. With...
Cricket

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday, 31 March 2024, at Visakhapatnam....
Cricket

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad will...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019