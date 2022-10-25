Tennis: Karman Kaur Thandi becomes India No 1 | Wins $60,000 ITF Event

- Advertisement -

Indian tennis player, Karman Kaur Thandi defeated Katherine Sebov of Canada 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Saguenay, Canada, on Sunday.

To script a memorable victory, the 24-year-old Karman was quite authoritative in the decider, as she took a 5-1 lead and hit nine aces in the match.

In the match that lasted for more than two hours, Karman Kaur Thandi converted four out of her eight break points at the Saguenay Indoor Tennis Club. Earlier, she won all her four matches in the tournament in straight sets, including her Round of 32 victory where she won 6-4, 6-2 over the second-seeded American Robin Anderson

The third title of her career and the second this season fetched Karman the No.1 status in the country with a rank of 217 from 308 last week. Karman had a career-best rank of 196 in 2018.

The results:

$60,000 ITF women, Saguenay, Canada

Singles (final): Karman Kaur Thandi (Ind) beat Katherine Sebov (Can) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

