“Karma is a …!” Fans react as India beat England to enter T20 WC Finals 

The Indian women’s cricket team made it to their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup final on Thursday after the semi-final against England was washed out without a single ball being bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India topped Group A with four wins in four matches. England, however, lost their game against South Africa in the opening game that turned out to be the decisive factor between the two.

“Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather,” Heather Knight, the English captain, said after the match was called off.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In the future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

While it was a tough day for England, fans had a field day on Twitter. Here’re some of the most hilarious reactions…

Twitter Reactions

Lots of people in England have suddenly realised they do care about shit rules at ICC events. #INDvENG — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) March 5, 2020

#INDvENG This is pretty much what you can expect when the God is not on your side. Well played @BCCI 👏👏#NotCricket 👎#Cricket pic.twitter.com/D4E5OYV3Rj — Not Daniel Alexander (@Daniel86criket) March 5, 2020

2019 WC Final:

England won as a result of stupid ICC rule.

2020 T20 WC Semi – Final:

England eliminated as a result of stupid ICC rule.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4guvoyuvD6 — saheel (@saheel_01) March 5, 2020

Disappointed that the game couldn't happen but very happy that we will be taking on the hosts in #T20WorldCupFinal. @BCCIWomen on Women's day will surely script history. Best wishes 🤘#INDvENG — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) March 5, 2020

Congratulations o the Indian women's cricket team on making history by reaching the #T20WorldCup2020 final and best wishes for winning the final.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZnTwr1O4oU — Satish Poonia (@SatishPooniaBJP) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women's cricket team on reaching the Final of the @T20WorldCup for the first time ever! 🇮🇳 Just one more game to go 🏆 Good luck @BCCIWomen 👍#TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V2Ujtx0NSq — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) March 5, 2020

England Men's Team Won ODI WC on boundary count England Womens Team could not make it to Final cz of low points on points table . This is called Karma. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/rA5WJBOmZD — Virat Storm ✊ (@viratofficialfc) March 5, 2020

England became world champions recently without actually winning the final and have now been eliminated from a world cup without actually losing their semifinal #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 5, 2020

Do not use KARMA word for Fun until or unless LAST win is yours in the game, or you are the winner.

Remember that always.❤

Men cricket Team of Eng won on the basis of Numbers of fours, in that NOTHING FAULT of Women Cricket Team of Eng.

Laugh But wait for Finals.#INDvENG — Nidhi ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) March 5, 2020