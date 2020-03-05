Thursday, March 5, 2020
"Karma is a …!" Fans react as India beat England to enter T20 WC Finals 

By KreedOn Network
The Indian women’s cricket team made it to their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup final on Thursday after the semi-final against England was washed out without a single ball being bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India topped Group A with four wins in four matches. England, however, lost their game against South Africa in the opening game that turned out to be the decisive factor between the two.

“Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather,” Heather Knight, the English captain, said after the match was called off.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In the future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

While it was a tough day for England, fans had a field day on Twitter. Here’re some of the most hilarious reactions…

