Kapil Dev Indicates flaws of Team India “Loopholes Visible..”| #KapilDev #TeamIndia- KreedOn Banter

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev alerts about the flaws of Team India despite the phenomenal win against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Team India won the first two matches of its T20 World Cup journey so far, but the former Indian cricketer has different views about the team.

The veteran cricketer said on ABP news,

“The bowling has gotten better. In batting, I felt India could have scored more runs but in the last 10 overs, made up for it by scoring over 100 runs. See, the grounds are big, and hence, the spinners gain a little bit of advantage. I would still say that in patches we are still lacking in bowling.”

“Against a team like the Netherlands, you should have proper planning as to where to bowl in terms of line and length. The biggest thing is that in such matches, there should not be no-balls or wides because you are practicing and need to win the match as well. So overall, I would say, the bowling was good but still some loopholes were visible,”

Kapil Dev praised Suryakumar Yadav and said,

“Suryakumar Yadav has really grabbed his chances well in this team. To score runs so quickly, he should be praised more. India would still want their captain Rohit Sharma to be a little more compact and want Rahul to score some runs. Virat Kohli should play anchor because he can accelerate, but if he gets the chance to play through the entire 20 overs, this team can chase down any total. In the last 1-2 years, he was the player we were struggling to find – who is going to bat for us at No.4? There were players but not the kind of contenders we have found in Suryakumar.”

In India vs Netherlands match, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bat first and the team scored a total of 179 runs. The skipper made 53 runs off 39 balls. In form Virat Kohli once again top-scored for India and remained unbeaten on 62 runs from 44 balls and Suryakumar scored 51* in just 25 balls.

