Kane Williamson posted heart-warming note for Sunrisers Hyderabad after release | KreedOn Banter

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson posted a heart-warming note for the Sunrisers Hyderabad after getting released from the IPL franchise ahead of the auction. Williamson took to social media to express his gratitude towards the orange army and the franchise, he wrote,

“To the franchise, my teammates, the staff, and the always amazing #orangearmy – thank you for making it an enjoyable 8 years. This team and the city of Hyderabad will always be very special to me.”

The official handle of SRH also commented on Williamson’s post, “8 years and infinite memories. Thank you, Kane. You will always be a part of the #Risers family!“

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Williamson for Rs 14 crore during the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. He played for the franchise for eight long years and scored 2101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03 in 76 matches. Williamson was the captain 46 times, since his debut for the SunRisers in 2015. Williamson led SRH to the IPL finals in 2018.

The team is looking to reconstruct after a disappointing performance in the 2022 campaign. Pooran’s departure from the team will further free up Rs 10.75 crore. These departures will make SRH the team, with the biggest purse going for the mini-auction.

