Kalaripayattu: An ancient Indian martial art form | Uncovering the Power & Grace of Kalaripayattu

Kalaripayattu is an Indian martial art from the state of Kerala that uses specific weaponry and fighting tactics that were created for the old battlefield (the term “Kalari” means “battlefield” while payattu means “practice in the arts of the battlefield.”). The primary principle of Kalaripayattu, according to the Vadakkan Pattukal, is that knowledge of the art should be applied to further deserving causes rather than one’s own self-interests.

The ultimate synchronization of the mind and body is the main goal of Kalaripayattu. Kalaripayattu also focuses on specializing in traditional indigenous medical techniques. Important places of religious worship may be found in Kalaris. After finishing the training, one should exercise keep in shape, and give themselves an oil massage.

Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, and Ranbir Kapoor have been practicing Kalaripayattu. While Aditi Rao Hydari, Asin, Parineeti Chopra, and Jacqueline Fernandez are some of the Bollywood actresses who are Kalaripayattu practitioners.

How is Kalaripayattu performed?

Kalaripayattu works on the ancient Hindu Guru-shishya system. Kalaripayattu incorporates finger movements from nata dances as well as elements from the yoga tradition. Many South Asian combat techniques still have strong ties to yoga, dance, and the performing arts. Kathakali dancers who were familiar with Kalaripayattu were seen to be noticeably better than other performers. Some of the coordinated sparrings in Kalaripayattu may be transferred to dance. In certain traditional Indian classical dance schools, martial arts are still used as a form of workout.

Strikes, kicks, grappling, pre-established forms, weapons, and healing techniques are all included in kalaripayattu. Due to the difficulty of maintaining flexibility and movement while wearing heavy armor, warriors trained in Kalaripayattu would wear very simple and light body armor.

Kalaripayattu uses medical treatments as mentioned in ancient Ayurveda. The entire body is massaged with oil at the start of the workout to make it flexible and nimble. The art form also included feats like chattom (jumping), ottam (running), and marichil (somersault). Additionally, there are lessons on how to use swords, daggers, spears, mace, and bows and arrows.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Kalaripayattu Martial Art

Kalari Chikitsa/ Kalari Uzhichil

Body massage, or uzhichil, is a common Ayurvedic treatment, but it gained popularity primarily as a result of Kalari chikitsa [treatment given as part of Kalaripayattu, the Keralan martial art] instruction. The Kalari chikitsa technique has three main types of massage: enna thechu pidipikkal, kai uzhichil, and chavitti uzhichil, which uses hands and feet respectively. Very seldom, pupils who are in training will suffer damage to their marmas (essential bodily parts). Thanks to the help of the Kalari asanas, who are experts in providing the correct care, they are promptly and totally healed. This is due to the fact that learning about the marmas is a crucial aspect of Kalaripayattu instruction.

Kalari Marma Chikitsa

A method for treating musculoskeletal injuries called Kalari Marma Chikitsa developed alongside the martial art style itself. Ayurveda is a crucial component of this therapeutic approach, although various medications and therapeutic strategies have developed from conventional folk medicine. It has become a highly specialized approach for treating injuries to bones, muscles, nerves, joints, and tissues as a result of time.

Weapons used in Kalaripayattu

Kalaripayattu fights using a variety of weapons. There are four divisions for Kalaripayattu weapons:

weapons with blades for cutting, slashing, and stabbing, such as swords and daggers, as well as implements like spears and axes

sticks, maces, and weapons that may be fired out of the hand, such as arrows, discuses, catapults, boomerangs, and so forth.

