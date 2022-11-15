K Srikkanth: In Next T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya should be the captain of Indian Team | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 side for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand, starting on 18th November 2022. He displayed a tremendous performance in the semifinals against England in T20 World Cup 2022. Krishnamachari Srikkanth expressed his opinion that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the Indian Team in the Next 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former chairman of the selection committee, Srikkanth speaking to Star Sports, stated

"See if I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I'd put it that way – number one. And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a weeks' time." s India lost in the semifinal of the recently concluded World Cup and Skipper Rohit Sharma had to face a lot of criticism. Irfan Pathan also expressed his opinion on Hardik Pandya and said, Hardik on the other hand though has won the IPL title with Gujrat Titans. "I personally think that Hardik Pandya is a leader, who has done very well in the Gujarat Titians, won IPL, and won the championship trophy. You need to find not one, but two leaders going forward to build their mark. You know just like we talk about openers – we need to have a group of openers, we also need to have a group of leaders."