Jyothi Yarraji Makes History as India’s First 100m Hurdler at the Olympics

- Advertisement -

Jyothi Yarraji is poised to become the first Indian 100m hurdler to compete in the Olympics, while shot putter Abha Khatua has unexpectedly qualified for the upcoming Paris Games through world rankings.

-- Advertisement --

On Tuesday, World Athletics released the list of athletes who qualified either by meeting the entry standards directly or through world ranking quotas. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will decide which athletes who met the qualifications through world ranking quotas will be selected to compete.

National Olympic Committees must notify World Athletics by midnight on July 4 if they intend to decline a quota spot. From July 4-6, World Athletics will reallocate these declined spots to the next highest-ranked athletes in the same events and publish the final list on July 7.

-- Advertisement --

Yarraji missed the automatic qualification time by a whisker in Finland and stands 34th with 40 athletes slated to take part in Paris. Khatua bettered her ranking courtesy her gold-winning effort at the National Inter-State Championships and stands 23rd with 32 set to take part. Sarvesh qualified in the high jump, while DP Manu is on the verge of disqualification due to doping.

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena had already qualified. Jeswin Aldrin could make it if he is selected by the AFI, but M Sreeshankar has been ruled out due to injury. In the men’s 20km race walk, four athletes have crossed the automatic qualification mark and the AFI will now have to select three of them.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals