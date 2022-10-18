Jyothi Yarraji- 1st Indian Woman Hurdler To Run Sub-13s | Sets New NR

- Advertisement -

Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian woman to clock sub-13 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles. She clocked 12.82 seconds at the 61st National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday. In this event, Jyothi Yarraji broke her national record which she made earlier this year.

Railways's Jyothi Yarraji sets new NR in Karnataka! ⚡🏃‍♀️ 23-years old Jyothi bettered her own NR at the National Open Athletics C'ships. By clocking 12.82s (wind +.9 m/s), she becomes 1⃣st Indian Women to go sub 13.00s on the clock for 100m H event. Congratulations! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Miba6ro0Cl — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 17, 2022

Jyothi has been giving stellar performances and she also broke Anuradha Biswal’s record earlier this year. Her record of 12.82s puts her amongst the top 10 fastest in Asian athletics history.

She has been constantly rising with her dominating performances. She broke a 20-year-old national record officially at the Cyprus International Meet in May 2022. She was denied the national record twice before this. Firstly, due to the absence of doping officials in a meet in January, and secondly due to a wind reading of +2.1m/s in April.



