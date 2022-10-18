Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Jyothi Yarraji- 1st Indian Woman Hurdler To Run Sub-13s | Sets New NR

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Jyothi Yarraji: 1st Indian Woman Hurdler To Run Sub-13s | Sets New National Record
Image Source- Sportstar, The Hindu
Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian woman to clock sub-13 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles. She clocked 12.82 seconds at the 61st National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday. In this event, Jyothi Yarraji broke her national record which she made earlier this year.

Jyothi has been giving stellar performances and she also broke Anuradha Biswal’s record earlier this year. Her record of 12.82s puts her amongst the top 10 fastest in Asian athletics history.

She has been constantly rising with her dominating performances. She broke a 20-year-old national record officially at the Cyprus International Meet in May 2022. She was denied the national record twice before this. Firstly, due to the absence of doping officials in a meet in January, and secondly due to a wind reading of +2.1m/s in April.

Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
