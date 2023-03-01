JSW Sports Bagged Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports at Aces Awards 2023

- Advertisement -

The sports arm of the JSW Group: JSW Sports bagged the Sportstar Aces Award for Best Sports Promotion Company at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Monday. JSW won the award for the second time in a row for its constant support for the development of sports and athletes in the past year.

In cricket, two JSW athletes, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Axar Patel recently impressed everyone with their stunning performances in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy respectively. From Neeraj Chopra bagging the Diamond League title, Sakshi Malik winning the CWG 2022 gold medal, and Bengaluru FC winning the Durand Cup, JSW has supported all of them.

YES, NEERAJ! 🔥 Our Golden Boy has been named the Sportstar of the Year (Male) at the #SportstarAces2023. 🇮🇳#BetterEveryDay pic.twitter.com/kJnVNNYq0A — JSW Sports (@jswsports) February 28, 2023

YES, JEMI! 😍 JSW Sports athlete Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten knock of 53 saw her named the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia claimed a 7-wicket win over Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener, in South Africa. 🔵#BetterEveryday #ICCWT20 🏏 pic.twitter.com/9X8hWiMJO0 — JSW Sports (@jswsports) February 13, 2023

JSW athletes have won 136 medals at the national level and 38 at the international level, while 25 athletes have represented the country in various sports events like football, kabaddi, swimming, cricket, judo, wrestling, boxing, javelin, and skiing.

JSW has also overseen youth development through Hisar JSW Wrestling Center, Manipur Judo Program, Inspire Institute of Sport and Bengaluru Football Club Residential Academy which recruits young budding athletes from the grassroots level.

Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian hockey captain M M Somaya, former star Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are members of Sportstar Aces Jury 2023.

