Gold Rush Continues! Indian Jr Women’s Pistol Team Won Gold in Asian Airgun Championship

Olympian Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Shikha Narwal won a gold medal in the junior women’s pistol team in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship, Daegu, South Korea, on Thursday. In the title clash, the trio defeated the host country’s Kim Minseo, Kim Juhee, and Yang Jiin 16-12.

More glory for 🇮🇳 in the Asian Airgun Championships 😍 Team of Manu, Esha & Shikha defeat 🇰🇷16-12 in 10m AP Women's Junior Team event to bag another 🥇 in the tournament 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CLwHCZEc51 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 17, 2022

Now, India’s gold count reaches 23, with one day of the competition remaining.

In the women’s 10m air pistol team event, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak, and Yuvika Tomar went down to Korea’s Kim Jangmi, Kim Bomi, and Yoo Hyunyoung by a similar 12-16 margin in the final and settled with a silver medal.

🇮🇳 collects more silverware at the Asian Airgun Championships 🔥 Team of Rhythm, Yuvika & Palak bagged 🥈in 10m AP Women's Team event after going down to 🇰🇷 12-16 in the 🥇 medal play-off. pic.twitter.com/1ws8Mc8PpK

Manu, Esha, and Shikha reached the final after shooting through 2 rounds of qualification. In the first round, they finished on top with a score of 862 which equaled the Asian record in the event. They again finished on top in the second qualification round as well with a combined score of 576.

