Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNewsGold Rush Continues! Indian Jr Women’s Pistol Team Won Gold in Asian...

Gold Rush Continues! Indian Jr Women’s Pistol Team Won Gold in Asian Airgun Championship

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Asian Airgun Championship - Jr Women's Pistol Team Won Gold - KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter (SAI)
- Advertisement -

Olympian Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Shikha Narwal won a gold medal in the junior women’s pistol team in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship, Daegu, South Korea, on Thursday. In the title clash, the trio defeated the host country’s Kim Minseo, Kim Juhee, and Yang Jiin 16-12.

Now, India’s gold count reaches 23, with one day of the competition remaining.

-- Advertisement --

In the women’s 10m air pistol team event, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak, and Yuvika Tomar went down to Korea’s Kim Jangmi, Kim Bomi, and Yoo Hyunyoung by a similar 12-16 margin in the final and settled with a silver medal.

-- Advertisement --

Manu, Esha, and Shikha reached the final after shooting through 2 rounds of qualification. In the first round, they finished on top with a score of 862 which equaled the Asian record in the event. They again finished on top in the second qualification round as well with a combined score of 576.

National Sports Awards 2022- KreedOnRead More | National Sports Award 2022: Complete List of Awardees

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleNew Zealand vs India Dream11 Prediction for today’s India tour of New Zealand T20 match 2022 | NZ vs IND T20 Match 1 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts
Next articleAbha Khatua – The new promise from Bengal in Indian athletics 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Asian Airgun Championship: Indian shooters started campaign on a winning note | Divyansh Singh Panwar Bagged Gold- KreedOn

Asian Airgun Championship: Indian shooters started campaign on a winning note...

News
National Games 2022- Anthem and Mascot- KreedOn

National games 2022 – Anthem & Mascot Revealed | All Details...

News

5 Awesome Adventure Sports in India | 2019 (Updated)

Must Know
Hockey India Announced 23-member Men's Hockey Squad for Tour of Australia- KreedOn

Hockey India Announced 23-member Men’s Hockey Squad for Tour of Australia

Hockey