Jeswin Aldrin trashed long jump national record with world class distance

- Advertisement -

Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin grabbed the limelight when he created a national record in the men’s long jump event at the second AFI National Jump competition in Bannihatti on Thursday (March 2). Aldrin shattered the record in the second Indian Open Jumps Championship.

Just for perspective

8.42m Jeswin Aldrin 🇮🇳 NR

8.41m Miltiadis Tentoglou 🥇 Tokyo Olympics

8.36m Wang Jianan 🥇 2022 World championships https://t.co/0VncrwZvAo — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) March 2, 2023

The 21-year-old leaped 8.42m and broke the previous record of 8.36m set by M Sreesankar at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last year. Jaswin, who claimed silver at the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana last month with an effort of 7.97m, made the most of the competition frame to break the national record. With a brilliant effort, Aldrin’s jump was 0.1m better than Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou, who jumped 8.41m to claim the world’s top spot. By a fair margin, Aldrin also beat current world champion Wang Jianan of China. According to data available on the World Athletics website, no one had a better jump than Aldrin this season.

-- Advertisement --

Jeswin told Sportstar,

“The national record has been a while coming and I am happy it has come at a venue where I have been training. It is the result of the hard work turned in here over the last few years. I now want to produce this kind of performance at the global level.”

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the maximum performances

-- Advertisement --