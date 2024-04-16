Jehan Daruvala Lights Up Misano E-Prix with Debut Points in Formula E

- Advertisement -

Jehan Daruvala of India has earned his inaugural points in Formula E, overcoming a challenging initiation into the all-electric racing championship. Transitioning from four seasons in Formula 2, Daruvala clinched ninth place in the second race of the Misano E-Prix on Sunday, contributing two points for Maserati MSG Racing. His previous performances in the series were marked by two retirements alongside finishes of 16th, 20th, 15th, and 17th.

Maserati MSG Racing, buoyed by a podium finish on Saturday, entered the weekend’s second race with Maximilian Günther securing third place after Antonio Felix da Costa’s disqualification due to a technical infringement. During Race Two qualifying, Günther narrowly missed the top positions and commenced from 12th, while Jehan Daruvala started 21st after encountering difficulties in setting a competitive lap time. Despite Jehan Daruvala struggling for traction off the line and losing positions, Günther made significant progress, advancing to seventh place by the end of the first lap.

A double-header weekend full of ups and downs! Had a DNF in the first race due to an incident, but really happy to come back strong and get my first @FIAFormulaE points starting from the last row. As a team we stuck to our plans and executed the strategy really well… Next up -… pic.twitter.com/nKLUvrz9kg — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) April 14, 2024

The neutralization of the race presented a crucial chance for Daruvala to catch up with the rest of the field. When the race resumed at the conclusion of lap nine, the Indian driver embarked on a determined recovery effort. Taking advantage of the bunched-up pack, Daruvala surged from 20th to 16th after the restart. He then persisted in pushing forward, strategically utilizing his remaining energy to maneuver his way into the top 10 by the final lap.

