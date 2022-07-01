Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Breaks National Record Yet Again | Finishes second in Stockholm Diamond League

- Advertisement -

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra broke the national record yet again. It’s the second time in a month that Neeraj broke the national record. This time he was competing at Stockholm Diamond League. The golden boy of India finished second behind the reigning world champion Anderson Peters (90.31m). While Julian Weber of Germany secured 3rd spot with a best throw of 89.08 m.

Neeraj’s opening throw at the Stockholm Diamond League was 89.94 meters, he fell short of just six centimeters to break the 90-meter mark.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra took part in his first DL meet since 2019. His impressive 6 throws placed him in the top 3 in a Diamond League meet for the first time.

Neeraj’s incredible six throws at Stockholm Diamond Leagu – 89.94m, 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m, and 86.84m.

It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm! Next stop ➡️ Representing 🇮🇳 at the World Championships in Eugene pic.twitter.com/OpiXyrp4wv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 30, 2022

Neeraj Chopra felt contended with the result in Stockholm because it was the first time he had a podium finish in the Diamond League event.

With this victory, Chopra has rewritten his previous record of 89.30 meters set at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022. This is Neeraj’s personal best throw and a new national record as well. He also broke the meet record with his gun blazing throw of 89.94 meters.

What a competition in the men's javelin. A meeting record of 90.31 sees @peters_oly claim his 2nd win of the season… …but it's an Indian record of 89.94 for runner-up @Neeraj_chopra1!#StockholmDL #DiamondLeague

📷 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/OD5VDeKOBi — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022

Earlier, Chopra has taken part in 7 Diamond Leagues, three in 2017 and four in 2018, and had finished 4th twice. After 4 years, it was the first time he had finished in the top three.

This meet in the Swedish capital was a significant event for Neeraj ahead of the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games in July.

