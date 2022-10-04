Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for upcoming T20 World Cup: Fans shared hilarious memes | #Jasprit Bumrah #TwitterReactions- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Team India fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah becomes meme material after being ruled out for the upcoming T20 World Cup, beginning later this month in Australia. Bumrah was initially excluded from the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to his back injury. However, after an intensive diagnosis at the NCA in Bangalore, the medical team revealed the graveness of his injury. Bumrah will remain excluded from the team for the upcoming tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement regarding the same,

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.”

Fans gave a mixed response to the BCCI’s official statement; some expressed their concerns about Team India’s performance while others shared hilarious memes on the internet. Check out some of the best memes shared on Twitter.

Twitter Reactions

Bumrah ruled out of the World Cup, now India's only hope pic.twitter.com/53NuAo8gW4 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 3, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Jasprit Bumrah one day before the world cup starts pic.twitter.com/GEhkZWCNav — Savage (@arcomedys) October 1, 2022 -- Advertisement --

Jasprit Bumrah visits a doctor… pic.twitter.com/Bt19JcDjl9 — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) October 3, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Jasprit Bumrah and Archer both are coming to play Ipl 2023 for Mumbai Indians 😭🤣#JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/YQKG780B70 — Rego fernando (@icareall_rf) October 3, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah on 23rd October pic.twitter.com/R6pkMNTFM2 — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) October 2, 2022

-- Advertisement --

BCCI confirms Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile Rohit sharma ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NB3LdR8dhB — Rego fernando (@icareall_rf) October 3, 2022

Read More | Top 10 Openers In Cricket | Read To Find Out Who Tops The List

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport