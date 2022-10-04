Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for upcoming T20 World Cup: Fans shared hilarious memes | #Jasprit Bumrah #TwitterReactions- KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for upcoming T20 World Cup: Fans shared hilarious memes

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for the upcoming T20 World Cup: Fans share hilarious memes- KreedOn Banter
Image Source- Reddit
Team India fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah becomes meme material after being ruled out for the upcoming T20 World Cup, beginning later this month in Australia. Bumrah was initially excluded from the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to his back injury. However, after an intensive diagnosis at the NCA in Bangalore, the medical team revealed the graveness of his injury. Bumrah will remain excluded from the team for the upcoming tournament. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement regarding the same,

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.”

Fans gave a mixed response to the BCCI’s official statement; some expressed their concerns about Team India’s performance while others shared hilarious memes on the internet. Check out some of the best memes shared on Twitter.

Twitter Reactions

