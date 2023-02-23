Jasprit Bumrah & his back problems: A grave concern for team India

- Advertisement -

Back in 2019, playing continuously in all 3 formats had taken a toll on the body of the team India player, Jasprit Bumrah. A small 14-step runup, unusual slinky action, and bowling over 140kph consistently meant that Bumrah was prone to injuries. A back injury is the worst type of injury any cricketer would imagine. It is almost a career-ending one if you are a fast bowler. Jasprit Bumrah injured his back after the Caribbean tour in 2019.

Since then the back has troubled the Indian fast bowler which has resulted in him missing many matches for team India. Let us have a look at the timeline of Jasprit Bumrah’s back injuries that kept him out of the action:

September 2019 | Missed the home series

Bumrah did a fitness test before the South Africa test series at home where the problem of back injury first came to notice. He was thus withdrawn from the series as a precaution. Subsequent scans indicated a stress fracture in the lower back that required treatment which was done in the United Kingdom.

Bumrah missed every home game throughout India’s entire domestic season, including the Test series against South Africa and the white-ball matches against Bangladesh, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

July 2022 | During England tour

Jasprit Bumrah complained about a back problem during the England tour. Then referred to as back spasms, Bumrah could not play in the third and final ODI against England in Manchester in July 2022. Thus, he rested for the West Indies series consisting of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

August 2022 | Asia Cup

Bumrah was named initially in the Asia Cup squad. But within a few hours of the announcement, the BCCI revealed that Bumrah cannot be fit for the Asia Cup and has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. This was a big blow to team India considering that the T20 World Cup was just around the corner. It was his race against time to become fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Later in September 2022, he is deemed fit to play and was included in the squad for the Australia series (3 T20Is) at home. But he was ruled out of the South Africa series later in that month due to the recurrent back issue.

October 2022 | Ruled out of the World Cup

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) initially included Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. A few days later, the fast bowler was ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a stress fracture. India was humiliated in the semifinals by England beating India by 10 wickets. India missed the services of Bumrah in the World Cup as the ICC trophy once more eluded the men in blue yet again.

November- December 2022 | NZ and Bangladesh tour

Bumrah could not still recover from the back injury and was not a part of the team that traveled to New Zealand and Bangladesh in November and December 2022 respectively.

January 2023 | Sri Lanka series

Bumrah started bowling in the nets in the latter part of December 2022 and it felt that the return of Bumrah was just around the corner. He was initially not included but later was included in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home in January 2023.

After complaining of a “tight back” during practice, Bumrah was excluded from the Sri Lanka ODI series and did not go to Guwahati, the opening match venue. To be safe, the BCCI claimed that he required “additional time to develop bowling resilience” and disqualified him.

February 2023 | Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian spearhead could not recover in time and was thus not a part of the first 2 tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After it was almost certain that Team India will be qualifying for the WTC Final, Jasprit Bumrah was not included in the remaining 2 test matches of the series.

Bumrah is still at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The BCCI and the NCA will be closely monitoring Bumrah throughout the IPL so that he can remain fit for the WTC final and the ODI World Cup.

