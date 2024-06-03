Monday, June 3, 2024
Jaismine Lamboria Punches Ticket to Paris Olympics with Bangkok Triumph!

Jaismine Lamboria Punches Ticket to Paris 2024 with Bangkok Triumph!
Image Source: Mid-Day
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
National champion Jaismine Lamboria secured a spot for the Paris Olympics at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament on Sunday.

After moving down from the 60kg category, Jaismine Lamboria reclaimed the women’s 57kg quota in boxing for India, which had to be forfeited following the suspension of previous holder Parveen Hooda last month due to a whereabouts failure.

Jaismine dominated Marine Camara of Mali in a one-sided quarterfinal bout.

With this victory, Jaismine joins Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in earning Olympic berths.

Later in the day, Sachin Siwach will compete in the 57kg box-off for an Olympic spot.

World championships silver medalist boxer Amit Panghal clinched an Olympic spot earlier today by achieving a decisive 5-0 victory over China’s Chuang Liu, earning his place in the Games for the second time.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

