Analyzing Jaipur Pink Panthers Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

Jaipur Pink Panthers is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The coach of the team is Sanjeev Baliyan. They play their home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. The owner of the team is Abhishek Bachchan. The Pink Panthers won the inaugural edition of the PKL. Afterward, they had some inconsistent seasons but have been playing well this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team Over the Years | PKL

Season Position Season 1 Champions Season 2 Fifth Season 3 Sixth Season 4 Runners up Season 5 Fifth (Zone A) Season 6 Fifth (Zone A) Season 7 Seventh Season 8 Eighth

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team: Season 1

The team had a dream start to their Pro Kabaddi League career. Jaipur Pink Panthers won the first edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They defeated the U Mumba and were crowned champion in the inaugural season of PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team: Season 2

-- Advertisement --

After becoming the champions in the first season, the team was not able to qualify for the playoffs in the second edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They finished fifth in the points table with just 6 wins in the season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team: Season 3

The Panthers had another poor season. They finished sixth in the points table and were not able to qualify for the knockouts. They won just 4 matches in the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Analyzing Bengaluru Bulls Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team: Season 4

After a couple of disappointing seasons, the Jaipur Pink Panthers bounced back in the fourth edition of the PKL. The team finished third in the group stages and went on to win against the Puneri Paltan in the semifinals. But they had a heartbreaking loss against the Patna Pirates in the finals and finished as the runner-up of the tournament.

Season 5

-- Advertisement --

Jaipur could not continue from where they had left off from the previous season. They finished fifth in Zone A and had an early exit in the tournament. They won only 8 out of their 22 matches.

Season 6

The Pink Panthers had a similar season as the last one. The team again finished fifth in Zone A and could not qualify for the playoffs.

-- Advertisement --

Season 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers team could not finish in the top 6 and thus could not play in the playoffs. They finished seventh in season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Season 8

The Jaipur Pink Panthers had a discouraging season in the previous edition of the PKL. Despite a strong squad they finished eighth in the tournament and thus could not qualify for the later stages of the tournament.

Season 9

The Jaipur Pink Panthers team has so far played very well in this edition. They are currently in the 3rd position (as of 12th November 2022) in the points table. They have a good team and hopefully, they repeat the heroics of the first season and win the title.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad 2022

Raiders

Ajith V Kumar

Arjun Deshwal

Bhavani Rajput

Devank India

Navneet India

Nitin Panwar

Rahul Chaudhari

Defenders

Reza Mirbagheri

Sunil Kumar (C)

Ankush India

Ashish India

Abhishek KS

Woosan KO

Lucky Sharma

Nitin Chandel

Sahul Kumar

Deepak Singh

All-Rounders

Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have started this season on a very positive note. They are on the right track and have the potential to go all the way this season. They are led by Sushil Kumar this season.

Read More | Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List | All You Need to Know

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport