Jadeja made bold statements about the fielding standards of Team India #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja made bold statements about the fielding standards of Team India after the team received a defeat from the Proteas at the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Jadeja told Cricbuzz,

“Last time I heard about giving importance to fielding was when Virat Kohli became Team India’s captain. He had taken a decision of including only those players, who are good fielders. He is no longer the captain and the coach has also changed. The new captain is not bothered about fielding. He is more concerned about batting and bowling. So, the current Team India that you have is not much athletic.”

Ajay Jadeja emphasized the importance of fielding and pointed out how Team India is lacking good fielders. The former cricketer said,

“Who are the fielders we have? We have Ashwin and Shami. In terms of bowling, these two are great but you can’t expect good fielding from them. When you pick a team, you know what you want and I think Team India has not given much attention to their fielding.”

-- Advertisement --

Ajay Jadeja made such bold remarks after the 5-wicket loss against South Africa in Perth on Sunday. The early dismissal of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and K L Rahul followed by defeat has caused a stir among the cricket experts in India.

Update from the IND vs BAN match

Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the ongoing match between India and Bangladesh T20 World cup 2022. Kohli played brilliantly and scored 64* runs in 44 Balls in India vs Bangladesh Match today.

-- Advertisement --

🚨 Toss & Team Update from Adelaide 🚨 Bangladesh have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia. #T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Tspn2vo9dQ 1⃣ change to our Playing as @akshar2026 is named in the team 🔽 pic.twitter.com/eRhnlrJ1lf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Read more | Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport