ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra’s Triumph Propels Her into the Global Top 25!

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra achieved her highest career ranking, breaking into the top 25 in the most recent ITTF rankings released this Tuesday.

Ascending an impressive 15 spots from her previous position at 39th, Manika now holds the 24th rank globally. Additionally, she reclaimed her status as India’s top-ranked player, surpassing Sreeja Akula.

Manika’s rise in rankings follows her exceptional performance at the Saudi Smash 2024 tournament, where she displayed remarkable skill and determination. Notably, she defeated several higher-ranked opponents during the event, including a surprising victory over the world’s number 2 player, Wang Manyu, in the round of 32.

IT'S OFFICIAL NOW 🔥🔥 Manika Batra now ranks 24th in the world! This marks the highest ranking ever attained by an Indian female table tennis player 👏👏#ManikaBatra #TableTennis #ITTF pic.twitter.com/RyhlHeocgy — nnis (@nnis_sports) May 14, 2024

Furthermore, in the round of 16, Manika triumphed over the 14th-ranked Nina Mittelham of Germany, securing her first-ever win against her.

In the quarterfinals, Manika faced Japan’s Hina Hayata, ranked fifth globally, where she was defeated 1-3, marking her exit from the tournament.

Despite the loss, Manika’s performance was noteworthy as it propelled her to claim the top position in India and marked her career-best ranking.

Sreeja Akula’s ranking in women’s singles fell by three spots, now standing at the 41st position globally.

Achanta Sharath Kamal also experienced a decline in his men’s singles ranking, dropping three spots to reach the 40th position globally. Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai hold the 62nd and 63rd positions respectively.

In women’s doubles, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee climbed one spot, securing the 13th position globally.

