“It’s just 30 percent”: Kapil Dev makes unsettling remarks about Team India | #KapilDev #T20WorldCup

Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev makes a statement about Team India amidst the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Tournament and ahead of the mega opening match of India and Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Unlike Sachin Tendulkar, who recently made positive remarks about Team India, Kapil Dev is doubtful whether Team India will be one of the semi-finalists. The veteran cricketer said in a promotional event at Lucknow,

“In T20 cricket, the team winning a match can lose the next… It’s very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four, only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just a 30 % chance of India making it to the top four.”

