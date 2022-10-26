“Itni koi eagle eyes nahi hai aapki”: Shahid Afridi slams umpire for no-ball call in IND vs PAK Match- KreedOn Banter

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
"Itni koi eagle eyes nahi hai aapki": Shahid Afridi slams umpire for no-ball call in IND vs PAK Match

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
“Itni koi eagle eyes nahi hai aapki”: Shahid Afridi slams umpire
Image Source: NDTV Sports
Shahid Afridi criticizes the umpire saying, “Itni koi eagle eyes nahi hai aapki” over contentious ‘no ball’ by Mohammad Nawaz at the mega clash of T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan on October 23.

Shahid Afridi said,

Jab se ye third umpire aaya hai… Bohut sare run outs hai jaha pe on-field umpire bas signal kar dete hai third umpire k liye. Wo ek crucial situation tha, waha pe agar third umpire ko refer kar dete toh wo aapko bata dete but aapne fauran kar di no-ball ka ishara. Itni koi eagle eyes nahi hai aapki, third umpire ko refer kar sakte the. (There are many instances in the past when the umpires immediately signaled for the third umpire for run-out appeals. That was a crucial stage of the match, it should have been referred to the third umpire, who could have been a better judge. You don’t have eagle eyes that you made a decision so quickly),”

The ‘no ball’ decision by the umpire in the last over by Mohammad Nawaz created a stir among the Pakistan cricket fraternity. India won the rivalry match against Pakistan by 4 wickets and started off the T20 World Cup venture on a positive note.

Sneha Ghosh
