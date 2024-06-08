Saturday, June 8, 2024
ISSF World Cup Munich: Sift Kaur Samra Secures Bronze for India

Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra secured a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, narrowly missing out on the silver on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Munich (Rifle/Pistol) on Friday. India concluded the competition with two medals, as Sarabjot Singh clinched gold in the men’s 10m air pistol on Thursday.

Sift achieved a score of 452.9, falling just 0.1 short of the silver, which went to China’s Han Jiayu, the reigning air rifle women’s world champion. Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, ranked number one in the world, won the gold with a score of 466.7.

A malfunction in Danish Olympian Ibsen Rekke Maeng’s electronic target system caused a slight delay during the kneeling position of the women’s 3P final. While Seonaid had already established a significant lead by that point, Sift was positioned seventh. As the Briton extended her lead further after the second prone position, pulling ahead by almost three points from second-placed Chinese Zhang Qiongyue, Sift moved up to fifth with an impressive round.

In the men’s 3P final, featuring two-time Olympian Milutin Stefanovic, Hungary’s top rifle shooter Istvan Peni, world record holder Yukun Liu from China, the in-form Jiri Privratsky of Czechia, and Norway’s world championship bronze medalist Jon-Hermann Hegg, India’s Aishwary Tomar struggled to recover from a slow start and was eliminated in eighth place, scoring 408.9 after 40 shots.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

