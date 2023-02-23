ISSF World Cup: Indian Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bagged Gold Medal

- Advertisement -

ISSF World Cup: India continued their supremacy in the competition as Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged the gold medal in the men’s individual 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the ISSF World Cup, Cairo on Wednesday.

Young gun Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar blazes to #gold in #Cairo – puts Tokyo Olympics disappointment behind to finish on top in men’s 50m 3P event at #ISSFWorldCup ✍️ @Nitinsharma631https://t.co/O2rsKCmFjb — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) February 22, 2023

Last year, Tomar bagged a gold medal in the Chagwon World Cup with 16-6 in the gold medal contest to comfortably beat Austria’s Alexander Schmirl. Tomar was second in the ranking round with a total score of 406.4, while Schmirl was on top with 407.9.

Earlier, Tomar had topped the qualifier after amassing 588 in the three phases of kneeling, prone, and standing. Another Indian, Akhil Sheoran participated in the event and stood second in qualifying with a score of 587.

This is India’s sixth medal, including four golds, in the tournament as the country strengthened its position at the top of the medal table.

At the 2021 ISSF Junior World Cup in Peru, Aishwary Pratap won gold in the men’s 50m three-position rifle with a new junior world record. Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the 50m three-position rifle at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships in Doha, scoring 449.1 in the final.

