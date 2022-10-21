Friday, October 21, 2022
ISSF World Championship: Simranpreet & Anish Clinched Silver in Rapid-Fire Pistol Mixed Team Event

By Nidhi Singh
ISSF World Championship: Simranpreet & Anish Clinched Silver in Rapid Fire Pistol Event
Image Source- Twitter
Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Anish Bhanwala clinched the silver medal as they lost to Yulia Korostylova and Maksym Horodynets of Ukraine in the gold medal match of the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, on Thursday.

The Indian pair showed supremacy in the first two stages, scoring 575 and 383. In contrast, Ukraine qualified with 562 in the first stage and memorably finished the match.

In junior women’s air pistol, Varsha Singh missed the bronze medal by 0.2 points. In the 10m Air Pistol Women Junior event, Esha Singh topped her qualifying round with a score of 578 but finished fifth in the ranking round with a score of 199.4.

The Results:

Air pistol: Junior women: 1. Wang Siyu (Chn) 16 (251.0) 578; 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 6 (250.3) 575; 3. Shen Yiyao (Chn) 249.1 (576); 4. Varsha Singh 248.9 (577); 5. Esha Singh 199.4 (578); 13. Kanishka Dagar 569; 19. Shikha Narwal 565.

25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: 1. Ukraine (Yulia Korostylova, Maksym Horodynets) 16 (380) 562; 2. India (Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Anish Bhanwala) 14 (383) 575; 3. Korea (Kim Jangmi, Kim Seojun) 17 (375) 571; 4. Czech Republic (Anna Dedova, Martin Podhrasky) 11 (375) 567.

Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
