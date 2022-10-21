ISSF World Championship: Simranpreet & Anish Clinched Silver in Rapid-Fire Pistol Mixed Team Event

- Advertisement -

Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Anish Bhanwala clinched the silver medal as they lost to Yulia Korostylova and Maksym Horodynets of Ukraine in the gold medal match of the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, on Thursday.

More glory for 🇮🇳 at World Championship 🔫 in Cairo 😍 🥈for TOPS shooter Anish and Simranpreet in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event 🔥 Congratulations to both the champs for the podium finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/i51uJCelS1 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 20, 2022

The Indian pair showed supremacy in the first two stages, scoring 575 and 383. In contrast, Ukraine qualified with 562 in the first stage and memorably finished the match.

In junior women’s air pistol, Varsha Singh missed the bronze medal by 0.2 points. In the 10m Air Pistol Women Junior event, Esha Singh topped her qualifying round with a score of 578 but finished fifth in the ranking round with a score of 199.4.

The Results:

Air pistol: Junior women: 1. Wang Siyu (Chn) 16 (251.0) 578; 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 6 (250.3) 575; 3. Shen Yiyao (Chn) 249.1 (576); 4. Varsha Singh 248.9 (577); 5. Esha Singh 199.4 (578); 13. Kanishka Dagar 569; 19. Shikha Narwal 565.

25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: 1. Ukraine (Yulia Korostylova, Maksym Horodynets) 16 (380) 562; 2. India (Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Anish Bhanwala) 14 (383) 575; 3. Korea (Kim Jangmi, Kim Seojun) 17 (375) 571; 4. Czech Republic (Anna Dedova, Martin Podhrasky) 11 (375) 567.

