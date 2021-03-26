ISSF WC 2021: Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat Won Team Gold In 25 M Pistol Event

India’s young shooting trio of Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat won the team gold medal in the women’s 25 M pistol event of the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Thursday. With this victory, India continued its dominance in the medals’ tally. India has now a total of 11 gold medals in its bag. The ISSF 2021 World Cup is going on in New Delhi.

The Indian trio shot a total of 17 to beat Poland’s Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo. Team Poland could score only 7 points. Yesterday, Yadav, Sarnobat, and Bhaker won the individual gold, silver, and bronze in the 25 M Pistol event respectively.

Also, India grabbed the top position in the 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event on Friday. Shooter Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal. Whereas, Sunidhi Chauhan and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the bronze medal in the same event.

Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput beat Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina 31-29 in the final match. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan grabbed the 3rd (bronze) spot after beating Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher 31-15 of the USA at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Other Medal Winners

Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena, and Gaayathri Nithyanadam won the silver medal in the 50 M rifle 3 positions team event.

The Indian rifle team scored 43 in the deciding match. Indian team beat by the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the gold medal.

The bronze medal won by the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti, and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa. They beat the Hungarian team consisting of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes, and Lea Horvath 47-43.

A very congratulations! to the entire shooting team of India for such an amazing victory. The Indian shooters never stop making the nation proud. You all did it once again.

