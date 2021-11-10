ISSF President’s Cup 2021: Golden Girl Manu Bhaker Grabs 2nd Gold for the Nation

-- Advertisement --

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker bagged a gold medal with partner Javad Foroughi of Iran in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on the opening day of the ISSF President’s Cup.

Manu, alongside Ozgur Varlik, finished second in the qualification round. They came in behind the Chinese-Estonian duo of Xiao Jia Rui Xuan and Peeter Olesk in the 25m rapid-fire mixed team Pistol event on Monday.

Manu and her Turkish partner clinched a gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Mixed Team Pistol event on Tuesday. She made the nation proud with her second gold medal at the ongoing ISSF President’s Cup in Wroclaw, Poland.

Rahi Sarnobat overcomes pistol malfunction

Indian pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat bagged a silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF President’s Cup on Tuesday. She managed to score 31 points in the finals and gallantly upheld her composure despite the equipment malfunction.

Rahi could have scored even better but unfortunately, she mistargeted a few important shots in the last two series as a consequence of pistol malfunction.

Meanwhile, Vennekamp of Germany bagged a gold medal with a score of 33, just 2 points ahead of Rahi. Also, the french shooter and reigning European champion Mathilde Lamolle settled for a bronze medal with 27 points.

Manu Baker also competed in the same event but could only secure a sixth place finish.

India: A proud nation

Both Rahi and Manu pulled off identical scores in the qualification round on Monday. They scored 583 points respectively in the qualification round.

With this, India concluded the 2021 ISSF President’s Cup campaign with five medals. India’s final tally at the prestigious shooting event was Two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

