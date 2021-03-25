Golden Win For Aishwary And Chinky At ISSF World Cup 2021: 19 Medals for India

The young shooting brigade of India has made the nation proud, yet again. 20-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh and 23-year-old Chinki Yadav, also from Madhya Pradesh, won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in the Men’s 50M Rifle (3 Positions) and Women’s 25M Pistol event, respectively. The event took place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi.

With two more gold medals in India’s bag, India is leading the medals tally. India has won a total of nine gold, five silver, and five bronze medals so far. Total 19 medals in the tournament.

The USA is in second place, with three gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

The Highlights

Aishwary Pratap Tomar beat the world number one, Istvan Peni of Hungary in a close final. With this win, Tomar became the youngest Indian ever to win gold in this event. The Indian scored a total of 462.5, whereas the points of the Hungarian shooter were 461.6. It was not an easy win for Tomar, the shooter had to compete with world-class seasoned shooters like double Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, former Prone World Champion Steffen Olsen of Denmark, and multiple world cup medalist and world number 15 Jan Lochbihler of Switzerland.

Another Indian Chinki Yadav won the gold medal for Indian in the 25 M Pistol event. In the final match, Chinki and her senior, Rahi Sarnobat faced a tie. Both hit 32 out of 50 shots. The deadlock was decided with a shoot-off. Chinky prevailed in the decider with 4-3. Another Indian shooter Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the same event. It was a clean sweep by Indians.

It was not a smooth start for the Indian trio, they slowly climbed up with every five-shot series. Singapore’s Teh Xiu Hong was the first to be eliminated after 20 shots. By the time Chinki was leading with 14 hits, Manu was at second with 13 while Rahi stood at fourth position with 12 hits.

By the time the 7th round ended it was all Indians at the top position. This time Rahi overtook Manu for the second position.

In the 10th and final series, Chinki grabbed the top position.

A very congratulations! to the entire shooting team of India for such an amazing victory. The Indian shooters never stop making the nation proud. You all did it once again.

