Indian Super League 2022-23: Complete Schedule | Fixture | Venues | Format – All you need to know

Highly anticipated Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 is all set to kick-start from October 7, 2022. Just like the previous season, each of the 11 teams will compete in a total of 20 games in the league stage (10 each at home and away).

The ISL 2022-23 league phase will run from October 7 to February 26, followed by the playoffs and finals. The playoffs, semi-finals, and finals will be held in March.

All the Hero ISL teams are currently engaged in Asia’s oldest competition, the Durand Cup 2022, which is going to conclude on 18 September 2022. The Hero ISL 2022-23 will be followed by the Super Cup in April 2023.

The ISL 2022-23 season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after two seasons. Hero ISL matches will take place on weekends to make it convenient for more fans to attend and watch their teams in action.

Each match week is scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, bringing Hero ISL in line with the world’s top football leagues.

Further, this season, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) also introduced a new play-off league format and added two exciting matches to the calendar. The top two teams at the end of the league stage automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams placed between 3rd and 6th place will compete in a one-game playoff to decide the other two semi-finalists.

ISL 2022-23: New Playoff Format

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

Key dates for Hero ISL 2022-23 season

First match: October 7th, 2022

Last League Stage Match week: February 23rd – 26th, 2023

Playoffs, Semifinals and Final: March 2023

ISL 2022-23 Fixtures

October 2022

M1 | OCT 7 Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal-19:30 JWLN Stadium-Kochi M2 | OCT 8 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC | 19:30 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru M3 | OCT 9 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad M4 | OCT 10 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC- 19:30 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata M5 | OCT 11 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC | 19:30 JRD Tata Complex, Jamshedpur M6 | OCT 12 East Bengal vs FC Goa | 19:30 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata M7 | OCT 13 NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC | 19:30 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati M8 | OCT 14, Chenaniyin FC vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 JWNL Stadium, Chennai M9 | OCT 15 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC | 19:30 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai M10 | OCT 16 Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 JWLN Stadium, Kochi M11 | OCT 20 NorthEast United vs East Bengal | 19:30 Guwahati M12 | OCT 21 Chenaniyin FC vs FC Goa | 19:30 JWLN Stadium, Chennai M13 | OCT 22 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC | 17:30 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai M14 | OCT 22 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad M15 | OCT 23 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar M16 | OCT 27 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 | Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar M17 | OCT 28 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 JWLN Stadium, Kochi M18 | OCT 29 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa | 17:30 Gachobowli Stadium, Hyderabad M19 | OCT 29 ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal | 19:30 VBYK Stadium, Kolkata (Kolkata Derby) M20 | OCT 20 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United | 19:30 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

December 2022

M41 | DEC 1 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa | 19:30 Mumbai M42 | DEC 2 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC | 19:30 Bhubaneswar M43 | DEC 3 Chenaniyin FC vs Hyderabad FC | 17:30 Chennai M44 | DEC 3 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru M45 | DEC 4 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur M46 | DEC 8 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC | 19:30 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata M47 | DEC 9 Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal | 19:30 Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad M48 | DEC 10 FC Goa vs Odisha FC | 17:30 JWLN Stadium, Goa M49 | DEC 10 NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC | 19:30 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati M50 | DEC 11 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 JWLN Stadium, Kochi M51 | DEC 15 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 | Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar M52 | DEC 16 East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata M53 | DEC 17 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC | 17:30 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru M54 | DEC 17 FC Goa vs NorthEast United | 19:30 Goa M55 | DEC 19 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 JWLN Stadium. Chennai M56 | DEC 22 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa | 19:30 Jamshedpur M57 | DEC 23 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC | 19:30 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru M58 | DEC 24 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC | 17:30 Mumbai M59 | DEC 24 NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati M60 | DEC 26 Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC | 19:30 Kochi M61 | DEC 28 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa | 19:30 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata M62 | DEC 29 Hyderabad FC vs NorhEast United | 19:30 Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad M63 | DEC 30 East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 Kolkata

January 2023

M64 | JAN 2 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar M65 | JAN 3 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC | 19:30 JWLN Stadium, Kochi M66 | JAN 5 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC | 19:30 JWLN Stadium, Goa M67 | JAN 6 NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 | Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Guwahati M68 | JAN 7 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC | 17:30 Jamshedpur M69 | JAN 7 Odisha FC vs East Bengal | 19:30 Bhubaneswar M70 | JAN 8 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 Mumbai M71 | JAN 12 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC | 19:30 Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad M72 | JAN 13 East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC | 19:30 Kolkata M73 | JAN 14 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC | 17:30 Bengaluru M74 | JAN 14 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata M75 | JAN 15 NorthEast United vs FC Goa | 19:30 Guwahati M76 | JAN 19 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United | 19:30 Mumbai M77 | JAN 20 East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC | 19:30 Kolkata M78 | JAN 21 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC | 17:30 Jamshedpur M79 | JAN 21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 Chennai M80 | JAN 22 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 Goa M81 | JAN 26 FC Goa vs East Bengal | 19:30 Goa M82 | JAN 27 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 Jamshedpur M83 | JAN 28 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC | 17:30 Bengaluru M84 | JAN 28 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC | 19:30 Kolkata M85 | JAN 29 Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United | 19:30 | Kochi

February 2023

M86 | FEB 2 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC | 19:30 Chennai M87 | FEB 3 East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 Kolkata M88 | FEB 4 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC | 17:30 Mumbai M89 | FEB 4 NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC | 19:30 Guwahati M90 | FEB 5 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC | 19:30 Kolkata M91 | FEB 6 Odisha FC vs FC Goa | 19:30 | Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar M92 | FEB 7 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC | 19:30 Kochi M93 | FEB 8 East Bengal vs NorthEast United | 19:30 Kolkata M94 | FEB 9 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 Jamshedpur M95 | FEB 10 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC | 19:30 Bhubaneswar M96 | FEB 11 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC | 17:30 Goa M97 | FEB 11 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 Bengaluru M98 | FEB 12 Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal | 19:30 Chennai M99 | FEB 14 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 Hyderabad M100 | FEB 15 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC | 19:30 Bengaluru M101 | FEB 16 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC | 19:30 Goa M102 | FEB 17 NorthEast United vs Odisha FC | 19:30 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati M103 | FEB 18 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC | 17:30 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad M104 | FEB 18 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters | 19:30 Kolkata M105 | FEB 19 Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal | 19:30 Mumbai M106 | FEB 23 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa | 19:30 Bengaluru M107 | FEB 24 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United | 19:30 Chennai M108 | FEB 25 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC | 17:30 Bhubaneswar M109 | FEB 25 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan | 19:30 Kolkata (Kolkata Derby) M110 | FEB 26 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC | 19:30 Kochi

