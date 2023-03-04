Saturday, March 4, 2023
ISL: Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal against Kerala Blasters | Bengaluru FC into semi-finals

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
ISL: Sunil Chhetri’s controversial goal against Kerala Blasters | Bengaluru FC into semi-finals | KreedOn
Image Source- The Hindu
The controversial extra-time goal of Sunil Chhetri proved crucial as Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters and advances to the semi-finals of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season. However, the decision prompted Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic to take his team off the field, with the Blasters upholding the referee’s call to allow the free kick to be taken, which was not legal. The result was a 1-0 victory for Bengaluru, but plenty of questions were raised, especially regarding the legality of the goal.

The match was even until the very end and the controversy erupted when Bengaluru FC won a free kick in the first half of extra time. Chhetri stood over the ball and while the Blaster’s keeper adjusted his wall, he decided to kick it over the defender and into the net. However, the referee awarded a goal to Bengaluru FC.

The decision backfired on Kerala Blasters’ coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who called off his players and argued with the officials before walking down the tunnel after Sunil Chhetri’s extra time controversial goal. Officials later confirmed that Kerala lost the match and handed the win to Bengaluru FC.

According to the Reuters, speaking on the walkout, Chhetri said he is still trying to figure out what has happened as he hasn’t seen such a thing in his entire career. He seems content with the win and ready to take on Mumbai City FC in the semi-finals. He stated,

“I don’t know what happened. I’m still trying to figure it out. In 22 years of my career, I’ve never seen this,”

