ISL, EPL sign agreement, Here’s what it means to Indian Football

Highlights

In a major development for Indian football, the Premier League and the Indian Super League have signed a deal agreeing to continue to work together. Both the leagues will share knowledge and expertise in all areas of the sport including governance, talent, development, commercial growth; talent development, commercial growth, administration and wider community development.

The Premier League and the @IndSuperLeague have demonstrated their commitment to the development of football in India with the signing of a renewed Mutual Cooperation Agreement Full story: https://t.co/UXeEQQbGbQ pic.twitter.com/nn9nhIXBiE — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) February 28, 2020

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters and Chairperson and founder of the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), Nita Ambani signed the agreement at the Premier League-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup on Friday.

ISL and PL’s partnership began in 2014. The new agreement will allow the leagues to continue working towards better coaching, refereeing and development of football in the country.

“The ISL is now forging into the next step of our partnership with PL. The association over the last six years have been very satisfying for the work we have done in developing Indian football,” Ambani said.

“We would like the two Leagues to further strengthen the tie through the renewed Premier League-ISL partnership to work on youth development, coaching, and refereeing aspects,” she added.

“This new agreement brings with it a new focus, this time on the development of youth football. We look forward to working in collaboration with our Indian counterparts to enhance this area of the game,” Richard said.

Next Generation Mumbai Cup

The Next Generation Mumbai Cup was held this past week. Three PL U 14 sides Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC competed against Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Reliance Foundation Young Champs in Mumbai.

The tournament highlights the commitment from the English top-tier league working alongside various football bodies; and assisting them in various business and delivery areas like finance, academy and youth football, and coaching. The activities around it are further enhanced by the UK Sports Alliance as well.

The tournament gave academy players a new experience on the pitch, like- playing under different conditions. Off the pitch, the young platers visited local schools and communities to understand and learn about different cultures.

The coaches of the three visiting teams are also working with the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL). The PGMOL are in charge of looking after match officials and help enhance the skills of coaches and referees. They, in turn, will now take their learnings and help develop Grassroot football.