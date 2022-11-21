Monday, November 21, 2022
ISL 2022-23: FC Goa Registered 1st Ever Victory Against ATK Mohun Bagan

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
ISL 2022-23: FC Goa Registered First Ever Victory Against ATK Mohun Bagan- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
FC Goa registered an emphatic 3-0 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on Sunday. Goals in the second half by Aibanbha Dohling and super-subs Fares Arnaout and Noah Sadaoui helped FC Goa brilliantly to register a 3-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The host dominated the first half by maintaining 58% of the ball possession, playing nearly double the number of accurate passes as their opponents.

FC Goa finally managed to score a goal in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a tap-in by Vazquez but the goal was ruled out because of an off-side call. The Men in Orange continued to create chances and ultimately ended the first half on a promising note.

The deadlock was finally broken five minutes into the second half and this goal by FC Goa put ATK Mohun Bagan further on the back foot. A minute into the final quarter of the match, FC Goa added a second goal. The final goal of FC goa was scored by Sadaoui in the 82nd minute when he caught their goalkeeper Kaith out of position and smashed the ball from over 30 yards out.

ISL 2022-2023 Points Table

Indian Super League: Match Week 7 Results

Pinky Magar - KreedOn CandidsRead More | Pinky Magar reveals plans to propose also the hike of women footballers in IWL

Nidhi Singh
