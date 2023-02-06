Monday, February 6, 2023
ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan & Enter Top 6 in Points Table

Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan | KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Bengaluru FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan FC by 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. Javier Hernandez and Roy Krishna scored to help Bengaluru FC register their first-ever win against ATK Mouhn Bagan and climb up to a sixth position in the Indian Super League points table. Pritam Kotal got a yellow card after bringing down Javier Hernandez and throwing the ball away in frustration.

It was Bengaluru FC who got the first shot in the seventh minute. In the 19th minute, goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a stunning save. In 32 minutes of the match, arguably the best chance of the game came to Sivasakthi, who found himself one on one with Vishal Kaith in goal.

There was a controversial moment when Pritam’s long ball for Petratos was stopped by Sandesh Jhingan with his hand. Despite calls for a booking, the referee waved play on.

In the 78th minute, Javi Hernandez scored the first goal for Bengaluru, and after a few minutes, Roy Krishna added another goal for the team in 90+1 minutes. Later Dimitri Petratos scored a goal for ATKMB in the added minute after 90 i.e 90+3 minutes of the match.

ISL 2022-2023: Points Table

ISL 2022-2023: Points Table | KreedOn

