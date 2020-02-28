Ishant Sharma out for second test, this pacer likely to replace him

Highlights

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma will miss the second Test against New Zealand after he reinjured his right ankle after the first Test. With just under 14 hours left, team India will need to replace Sharma, who picked 5 wickets in the first Test.

The 38-year-old had injured his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha last month. After recovering, Sharma travelled to Wellington and was by far the best India bowler as the Men in Blue suffered their first World Test Championship defeat.

According to reports, the Delhi bowler was present in the nets but did not bowl until Thursday. He was absent from training on the eve of the match. According to a source mentioned in the report, Ishant Sharma felt pain in the same ankle after bowling for 20 minutes on Thursday. He then informed the team management about the same. The pacer was sent to do assessment tests, the results of which are still awaited.

With the recurrence of his injury, Umesh Yadav is the most likely replacement for Sharma. Coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun were seen having a long discussion with the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler.

Umesh Yadav has not played in an away Tests since December 2018, and there has been a reason for it. Yadav does not have the best record in away Tests. He has picked 46 wickets (away) while compared to 96 wickets in India.

Furthermore, he averages 42.19 in away matches against 24.54 in-home Tests. Yadav has picked 7 wickets in 4 tests against NZ, and all of them have been back at home. If he starts, this will be his first-ever test match in New Zealand.

Ishant Sharma rejoins the injury list, which already consists of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan. However, Ishant’ absence is a big blow for Virat Kohli and co, who are looking to bounce back after losing the ODI series and the first Test.

However, losing Ishant Sharma gives Kohli an option to explore different dynamics. Virat can possibly go with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter was preferred in the first Test.